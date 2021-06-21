2009 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $4,499 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7441625

7441625 VIN: 1G1ZG57BX94175586

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Other

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 128,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.