2009 Chevrolet Malibu

128,000 KM

Details Description

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Buyrite Cars D.P.

519-562-6261

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Buyrite Cars D.P.

11972 Tecumseh Rd E, Tecumseh, ON N8N 1L9

519-562-6261

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7441625
  • VIN: 1G1ZG57BX94175586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 CHEVROLET MALIBU , 4 CYL. -2.4 L, 128.000 KM , TO VIEW -TEST DRIVE CALL OR TEXT ( 519) 562-6261 ,AUTO , AIR ,4 DOORS, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS , MIRRORS,CRUISE ,TILT , CD , KEYLESS ,VERY CLEAN , SAFETY , $4,499.00 + HST 

TO VIEW -TEST DRIVE  PLEASE CALL( 519 ) 562-6261.

SERVING WINDSOR AND ESSEX COUNTY SINCE 1994 ( 25 YEARS) ,MEMBER OF OMVIC AND UCDA - BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

BUY RITE CARS , 11972 TECUMSEH ROAD EAST- MAIN ENTRANCE ( between Banwell and Lesperance , at Shawnee Road ) Tecumseh

