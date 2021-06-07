Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

91,000 KM

Details Description

$5,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,850

+ taxes & licensing

Buyrite Cars D.P.

519-562-6261

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Malibu

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Buyrite Cars D.P.

11972 Tecumseh Rd E, Tecumseh, ON N8N 1L9

519-562-6261

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,850

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7241591
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5E0XAF160790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 CHEVROLET MALIBU,4 Cyl. - 2.4 L ,91.000 KM ,TO VIEW -TEST DRIVE CALL OR TEXT ( 519) 562-6261 , AUTO , AIR,  POWER WINDOWS ,MIRRORS ,  LOCKS ,CRUISE,TILT , CD , KEYLESS, VERY CLEAN ,SAFETY ,$5,850.00 + HST

TO VIEW -TEST DRIVE  PLEASE CALL( 519 ) 562-6261.

SERVING WINDSOR AND ESSEX COUNTY SINCE 1994 ( 25 YEARS) ,MEMBER OF OMVIC AND UCDA - BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

BUY RITE CARS , 11972 TECUMSEH ROAD EAST- MAIN ENTRANCE ( between Banwell and Lesperance , at Shawnee Road ) Tecumseh

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Buyrite Cars D.P.

2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 166,000 KM
$4,850 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 Base
 150,000 KM
$4,750 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fiesta SE
 121,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Buyrite Cars D.P.

Buyrite Cars D.P.

Buyrite Cars D.P.

11972 Tecumseh Rd E, Tecumseh, ON N8N 1L9

Call Dealer

519-562-XXXX

(click to show)

519-562-6261

Quick Links
Directions Inventory