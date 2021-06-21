Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

152,000 KM

Details Description

$6,400

+ tax & licensing
$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

Buyrite Cars D.P.

519-562-6261

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Location

Buyrite Cars D.P.

11972 Tecumseh Rd E, Tecumseh, ON N8N 1L9

519-562-6261

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7492380
  VIN: 5NMSG4AG1AH373007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 HYUNDAI SANTA FE ,  V6-3.5 l , 152.000 KM ,TO VIEW -TEST DRIVE CALL OR TEXT ( 519) 562-6261,LEATHER SUNROOF , 4 DOORS, AUTO , AIR , POWER SEAT, WINDOWS, LOCKS , MIRRORS,CRUISE , TILT , CD , ALLOYS, KEYLESS,VERY CLEAN, SAFETY , $6,400.00 + HST .

TO VIEW -TEST DRIVE  PLEASE CALL( 519 ) 562-6261.

SERVING WINDSOR AND ESSEX COUNTY SINCE 1994 ( 25 YEARS) ,MEMBER OF OMVIC AND UCDA - BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

BUY RITE CARS , 11972 TECUMSEH ROAD EAST- MAIN ENTRANCE ( between Banwell and Lesperance , at Shawnee Road ) Tecumseh

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buyrite Cars D.P.

Buyrite Cars D.P.

11972 Tecumseh Rd E, Tecumseh, ON N8N 1L9

