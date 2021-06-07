2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $4,750 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7200077

7200077 VIN: JM1BL1SF2A1190421

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 150,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.