2010 Toyota Matrix

128,000 KM

Details Description

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Buyrite Cars D.P.

519-562-6261

11972 Tecumseh Rd E, Tecumseh, ON N8N 1L9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7435148
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE4AC451660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 TOYOTA MATRIX ,  4 cyl.-1.8 l , 128.000 KM ,TO VIEW -TEST DRIVE CALL OR TEXT ( 519) 562-6261, 4 DOORS, AUTO , AIR , POWER  WINDOWS, LOCKS , MIRRORS,CRUISE , TILT , CD , ALLOYS, KEYLESS,VERY CLEAN, SAFETY , $6,999.00 + HST .

TO VIEW -TEST DRIVE  PLEASE CALL( 519 ) 562-6261.

SERVING WINDSOR AND ESSEX COUNTY SINCE 1994 ( 25 YEARS) ,MEMBER OF OMVIC AND UCDA - BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

