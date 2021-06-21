2010 Toyota Matrix

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7435148

7435148 VIN: 2T1KU4EE4AC451660

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 128,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.