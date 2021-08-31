Menu
2011 Kia Soul

144,000 KM

Details Description

$5,750

+ tax & licensing
$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

Buyrite Cars D.P.

519-562-6261

2011 Kia Soul

2011 Kia Soul

2U

2011 Kia Soul

2U

Location

Buyrite Cars D.P.

11972 Tecumseh Rd E, Tecumseh, ON N8N 1L9

519-562-6261

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7654567
  VIN: KNDJT2A20B7712168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 KIA SOUL ,  4 cyl.-2.0 l , 144.000 KM ,TO VIEW -TEST DRIVE CALL OR TEXT ( 519) 562-6261, 4 DOORS, AUTO , AIR , POWER  WINDOWS, LOCKS , MIRRORS,CRUISE , TILT , CD , ALLOYS, KEYLESS,VERY CLEAN, SAFETY , $5,750.00 + HST .

TO VIEW -TEST DRIVE  PLEASE CALL( 519 ) 562-6261.

SERVING WINDSOR AND ESSEX COUNTY SINCE 1994 ( 25 YEARS) ,MEMBER OF OMVIC AND UCDA - BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

BUY RITE CARS , 11972 TECUMSEH ROAD EAST- MAIN ENTRANCE ( between Banwell and Lesperance , at Shawnee Road ) Tecumseh 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Buyrite Cars D.P.

Buyrite Cars D.P.

Buyrite Cars D.P.

11972 Tecumseh Rd E, Tecumseh, ON N8N 1L9

