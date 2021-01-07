+ taxes & licensing
11972 Tecumseh Rd E, Tecumseh, ON N8N 1L9
519-562-6261
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2011 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA , 4 CYL. -2.0 L, 105.000 KM , AUTO , AIR , POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS , MIRRORS,TILT , CD , KEYLESS, VERY CLEAN , SAFETY , $7,499.00 + HST .
TO VIEW -TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL( 519 ) 562-6261.
SERVING WINDSOR AND ESSEX COUNTY SINCE 1994 ( 25 YEARS) ,MEMBER OF OMVIC AND UCDA - BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
BUY RITE CARS , 11972 TECUMSEH ROAD EAST- MAIN ENTRANCE ( between Banwell and Lesperance , at Shawnee Road ) Tecumseh
