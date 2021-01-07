Menu
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

105,000 KM

Details Description

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
Buyrite Cars D.P.

519-562-6261

BASE

Location

11972 Tecumseh Rd E, Tecumseh, ON N8N 1L9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6545928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA , 4 CYL. -2.0 L, 105.000 KM , AUTO , AIR , POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS , MIRRORS,TILT , CD , KEYLESS, VERY CLEAN , SAFETY , $7,499.00 + HST .

TO VIEW -TEST DRIVE  PLEASE CALL( 519 ) 562-6261.

SERVING WINDSOR AND ESSEX COUNTY SINCE 1994 ( 25 YEARS) ,MEMBER OF OMVIC AND UCDA - BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

BUY RITE CARS , 11972 TECUMSEH ROAD EAST- MAIN ENTRANCE ( between Banwell and Lesperance , at Shawnee Road ) Tecumseh

