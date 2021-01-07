Menu
2013 Kia Rio

117,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Buyrite Cars D.P.

519-562-6261

LX

Buyrite Cars D.P.

11972 Tecumseh Rd E, Tecumseh, ON N8N 1L9

519-562-6261

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6545931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 KIA RIO , 4 CYL. -1.6 L, 117.000 KM , AUTO , AIR , 4 DOORS,POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS , MIRRORS,CRUISE,TILT , CD , KEYLESS, VERY CLEAN , SAFETY , $5,999.00 + HST .

TO VIEW -TEST DRIVE  PLEASE CALL( 519 ) 562-6261.

SERVING WINDSOR AND ESSEX COUNTY SINCE 1994 ( 25 YEARS) ,MEMBER OF OMVIC AND UCDA - BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

BUY RITE CARS , 11972 TECUMSEH ROAD EAST- MAIN ENTRANCE ( between Banwell and Lesperance , at Shawnee Road ) Tecumseh

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buyrite Cars D.P.

11972 Tecumseh Rd E, Tecumseh, ON N8N 1L9

519-562-6261

Quick Links
Directions Inventory