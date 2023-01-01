Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Nissan Titan

278,106 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

Contact Seller
2005 Nissan Titan

2005 Nissan Titan

LE**RUNS & DRIVE GOOD**AS-IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Nissan Titan

LE**RUNS & DRIVE GOOD**AS-IS SPECIAL

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

  1. 1687209284
  2. 1687209284
  3. 1687209284
  4. 1687209284
  5. 1687209284
  6. 1687209284
  7. 1687209284
  8. 1687209284
  9. 1687209335
  10. 1687209284
  11. 1687209335
  12. 1687209335
  13. 1687209335
  14. 1687209335
  15. 1687209335
  16. 1687209335
  17. 1687209335
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
278,106KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10084602
  • Stock #: 1
  • VIN: 1N6AA06A75N568366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 278,106 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Nissan Titan LE**Runs and Drive Good**Rust on Rear Wheel Well**AS-IS Special**

 

 

Call us for more details

Selling $4995+Tax+Lic 

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yam Global Auto Sales

2005 Nissan Titan LE
 278,106 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Taurus LTD...
 166,256 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Accord EX...
 198,857 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Yam Global Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

Call Dealer

519-268-XXXX

(click to show)

519-268-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory