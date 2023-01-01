$4,995+ tax & licensing
2005 Nissan Titan
LE**RUNS & DRIVE GOOD**AS-IS SPECIAL
Location
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10084602
- Stock #: 1
- VIN: 1N6AA06A75N568366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 278,106 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Nissan Titan LE**Runs and Drive Good**Rust on Rear Wheel Well**AS-IS Special**
Call us for more details
Selling $4995+Tax+Lic
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
Vehicle Features
