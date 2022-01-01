Menu
2005 Toyota Corolla

178,715 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
CE**Low KMS**Power Door,Mirror & Lock**

CE**Low KMS**Power Door,Mirror & Lock**

Location

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

178,715KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8092762
  • Stock #: 2
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E85C895064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,715 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Corolla CE**LOW KMS**Power Options Mirrors, Windows and Lock.

 

4 cly auto air power steering power brakes tilt am fm cd power mirror power door locks key less entry certified

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.8L
L/100Km City: 7.8
L/100Km Hwy: 5.6
Safety Equipment
  • 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
  • Dual-stage driver/front passenger airbags
  • Front passenger airbag status indicator
  • 3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners/force limiters/adjustable anchor
  • 3-point rear shoulder belts
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Child-protector rear door locks
Interior Equipment
  • Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat vertical adjust, vertically-adjustable headrests
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear seat
  • Full-fabric upholstery
  • Sport fabric upholstery
  • Premium cloth upholstery
  • Rear seat vertically-adjustable headrests
  • Fabric-trimmed interior door panels
  • Chrome door handles & vent knobs
  • Simulated woodgrain trim
  • Accessory pwr outlets
  • Drivers coin-case compartment
  • Cigarette lighter
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Driver footrest
  • 3-spoke tilt steering wheel
  • 3-spoke leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, exterior temp gauge
  • Gauges w/silhouette lighting-inc: tachometer, water temp, exterior temp
  • Optitron electronic gauges-inc: tachometer, water temp, exterior temp
  • Warnings for low engine oil, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar & seatbelt for driver/front passenger seat
  • Warnings for low engine oil, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar & seatbelt for driver/front passenger seat, tire pressure monitoring system
  • Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down
  • Pwr door locks w/keyless entry & key lockout protection
  • Pwr auto door lock w/shifter activation
  • Cruise control
  • Engine immobilizer
  • Air conditioning w/clean air filter
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • Electric rear window defogger w/timer
  • Side window defoggers
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: title display, Digital Signal Processor (DSP), (4) speakers, roof-mounted antenna
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: title display, Digital Signal Processor (DSP), (6) speakers, roof-mounted antenna
  • Digital clock
  • Front seat back pockets
  • Dual visor vanity mirrors
  • Fadeout dome lamp
  • Front & rear cup holders
  • Door map pockets
Exterior Equipment
  • Colour-keyed bumpers & body-side mouldings
  • Colour-keyed rear spoiler & side skirts
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Halogen headlamps
  • Fog lamps
  • Dual pwr mirrors
  • Dual colour-keyed pwr mirrors
  • Tinted glass
  • Intermittent windshield wipers
Mechanical Equipment
  • 1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i 4-cyl engine
  • 5-speed manual transmission w/OD
  • 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD cancel switch
  • Front wheel drive
  • Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • P185/65R15 all-season tires
  • P195/65R15 all-season tires
  • 15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
  • 15" aluminum alloy wheels w/lock pkg
  • Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes
  • 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
  • 50 litre fuel tank
  • Stainless steel exhaust system
Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Power Steering
CD Player

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

705-500-4319

Alternate Numbers
226-504-8112
