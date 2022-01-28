Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chevrolet Optra5

156,119 KM

Details Description Features

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Optra5

2006 Chevrolet Optra5

LT*LOW KMS 156*RUNS & DRIVE GOOD* AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Optra5

LT*LOW KMS 156*RUNS & DRIVE GOOD* AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,119KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8262324
  • Stock #: 8
  • VIN: KL1JK69Z16K327868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,119 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Chevy Optra 5** Runs and drive good, AS IS Specail, Low KMS 156, front wheel drive.

 

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2L
L/100Km City: 9.2
L/100Km Hwy: 6.4

For more details call : 519-268-7779

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yam Global Auto Sales

2006 Chevrolet Optra...
 156,119 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic EX-...
 166,456 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Patriot NO...
 263,495 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic

Email Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

Call Dealer

519-268-XXXX

(click to show)

519-268-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory