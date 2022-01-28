$1,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-268-7779
2006 Chevrolet Optra5
LT*LOW KMS 156*RUNS & DRIVE GOOD* AS IS SPECIAL
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$1,995
- Listing ID: 8262324
- Stock #: 8
- VIN: KL1JK69Z16K327868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,119 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Chevy Optra 5** Runs and drive good, AS IS Specail, Low KMS 156, front wheel drive.
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2L
L/100Km City: 9.2
L/100Km Hwy: 6.4
For more details call : 519-268-7779
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Vehicle Features
