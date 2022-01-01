Menu
2006 Dodge Ram 2500

252,932 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Yam Global Auto Sales

705-500-4319

SLT**NO RUST**CLEAN** 4x4** CERTIFIED

Location

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

252,932KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8100472
  • Stock #: 7
  • VIN: 1D7KS28D36J169220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 252,932 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT Selling ceritfied with warranty. We will provide all the details and carfax report. In Good shape overall rust free.

Well equipped with options...

- Power seats,windows, mirrors, locks
- Aux/CD stereo
- Keyless entry
- Cold AC
- Fog lights
- Trailer brakes

Call us for more details or email

Contact : 705-500-4319

email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

