2006 Volkswagen Jetta

167,046 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2006 Volkswagen Jetta

2006 Volkswagen Jetta

DRIVES SMOOTH*LOW KMS167*TURBO*AS-IS SPECIAL*

2006 Volkswagen Jetta

DRIVES SMOOTH*LOW KMS167*TURBO*AS-IS SPECIAL*

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

167,046KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9782221
  • Stock #: 17
  • VIN: 3VWMJ81K36M804776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,046 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2006 JETTA**TURBO**2.0 L**AUTO**LOW KMS 167**LEATHER INTERIOR**2 Sets of keys*Heated Seats*Cruise Control*AM/FM Radio*Power Seats*Power Mirrors*Power Lock**Alloy Wheels

 

Selling $ 2995+tax+lic

Call us for more details

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

 

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 7.5
L/100Km Hwy: 5.2
Safety Equipment
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Electronic brake pressure distribution (EBD)
  • Driver & front passenger advanced airbags w/dual stage deployment
  • Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
  • Airbag sensors in seat belt buckles
  • 3-point seat belts for all seating positions w/emergency locking retractors
  • Front seat belt height adjusters, pretensioners, load limiters
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Emergency trunk release handle w/location reflector
  • Anti-slip regulation (ASR)
  • Collapsible steering column
  • Front active head restraints
  • Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
  • Dual-note horn
Interior Equipment
  • Heated front bucket seats w/8-way manual adjuster, pwr recline, driver/passenger adjustable lumbar support
  • Velour seat surfaces
  • Front seat height/angle adjustable/lockable active headrests
  • 60/40 split folding rear seat w/(3) height-adjustable headrests
  • Folding adjustable front centre armrest w/cooled storage compartment
  • Centre console-inc: (2) pwr outlets, front storage compartment
  • Front & rear floor mats
  • 3-spoke steering wheel
  • 3-spoke leather steering wheel
  • Theft-deterrent, height/tilt adjustable steering column
  • Blinker control stalk w/lane change feature
  • Backlit instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, fuel/temp gauges, outside temp, warning lights, digital clock, brake wear indicator
  • Seat belt reminder & fuel cap seal warning
  • Headlights-on warning tone
  • Pwr windows-inc: driver-side 1-touch up/down feature, pinch protection
  • Remote central pwr locking system-inc: automatic door locks, key-operated window open/close feature, selective unlocking at front doors
  • Remote keyless entry w/(2) integrated key transmitters
  • Auto locking of doors when vehicle reaches 13kph, unlocks if airbags deploy
  • Cruise control
  • Remote trunk/fuel filler door releases
  • Audible/visible anti-theft vehicle alarm system for doors, hood, trunk, radio, starter
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
  • Air conditioning
  • Rear heating & air conditioning ducts
  • Pollen & odor filter
  • Rear window defroster
  • AM/FM stereo w/MP3 capable CD player-inc: (10) speakers, satellite radio compatibility
  • Sirius Satellite radio "Plug & Play" unit w/(1) year subscription *Satellite radio will be shipped directly to customer from Sirius Canada & requires installation (installation not included)*
  • Window antenna
  • Illuminated lockable glove box
  • (2) front cup holders
  • Front & rear integrated armrests in door panels
  • Moulded door trim w/cloth inserts
  • Front door storage pockets w/rubber liners
  • Microtech interior applications
  • Driver/front passenger sunvisors w/sliding feature, illuminated vanity mirrors w/covers
  • Mirror control pad w/joystick control
  • (4) assist handles w/silicone damped-return
  • Lighting-inc: front dome w/time delay, (2) reading, rear dome, cargo area
  • Front footwell lighting
  • Leather shift knob, leather hand brake cover
  • Front seatback storage pockets
  • Fully lined carpeted luggage compartment-inc: pwr outlet, (4) tie-downs folding package hook, removable storage divider, loading edge protection
 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Cell Phone Hookup
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

