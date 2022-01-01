Menu
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

259,907 KM

Details

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

705-500-4319

2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

LS Crew Cab**4x4**Certified**Leather Interior**

2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

LS Crew Cab**4x4**Certified**Leather Interior**

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

705-500-4319

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

259,907KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8095732
  Stock #: 6
  VIN: 3GNFK12347G197205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 259,907 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Chevy Avalanche LS Crew Cab 4x4 Cream Leather Interior, selling certified with warranty,  power doors, windows, mirror and power seats, kenwood music system, Call us or text to book an appointment.

Buy vehicle with peace of mind. 

UCDA Member

Call : 705-500-4319

email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

http://yamglobalautosales.com

 

 

Additional Options
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Power Door Locks
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • CD Player
  • Stability Control
  • MP3 Player
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tow Hooks
  • Bed Liner
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Privacy Glass
  • Tow Hitch
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Telematics
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Power Outlet
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Cargo shade
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
  • Conventional Spare Tire
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Bed Liner
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

