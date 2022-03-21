Menu
2007 Honda Accord

173,194 KM

Details

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2007 Honda Accord

2007 Honda Accord

4dr I4 AT*Fully Loaded*Clean Vehicle**CERTIFIED**

2007 Honda Accord

4dr I4 AT*Fully Loaded*Clean Vehicle**CERTIFIED**

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

173,194KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8758940
  • Stock #: 2
  • VIN: 1HGCM567X7A813502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,194 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Honda Accord SE* AUTOMATIC!! FULY LOADED!! GAS SAVER!! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, A C!!! Power Seats!!!

Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, CD & Aux.

Buy with confidance fully certified with warranty.

Extended Warranty : Available at extra cost.

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

e-mail : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

Engine: I4
L/100Km City: 9.7
L/100Km Hwy: 6.3
Safety Equipment
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • Front dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)
  • Front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
  • Side curtain airbags
  • 3-point seat belts w/pretensioners, front adjustable seat belt anchors
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Interior Equipment
  • Cloth front bucket seats-inc: driver seat pwr height adjustment, driver manual lumbar support
  • Leather heated front bucket seats-inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, driver manual lumbar support
  • Rear seat centre armrest w/locking trunk pass-through
  • Centre console w/sliding armrest, storage compartment
  • Fold down rear seatback w/lock
  • Floor mats
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise controls, illuminated audio controls
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down, keyless operation
  • Illuminated pwr window/door lock/mirror switches
  • Pwr door locks
  • Remote entry system w/pwr trunk release, pwr window control
  • Honda navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
  • Cruise control
  • Remote fuel filler door & trunk release w/lock
  • Security system
  • Air conditioning w/air filtration system
  • Dual zone automatic climate control w/air filtration system
  • Rear window defroster
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • 120-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: anti-theft, (6) speakers
  • Front/rear beverage holders
  • 12V pwr outlet
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Sunglasses holder
  • Map lights
  • Cargo area light
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Exterior Equipment
  • Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature, key-off operation feature
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Body-coloured side & rocker panel mouldings
  • Front splash guards
  • Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto off
  • Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors
  • Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Body-coloured door handles
Mechanical Equipment
  • 2.4L DOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
  • Drive-by-wire throttle system
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system
  • Front wheel drive
  • Independent double-wishbone front suspension
  • Multi-link double-wishbone rear suspension
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • P205/60R16 all-season tires
  • 16" alloy wheels
  • Speed-sensing variable pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • Chrome exhaust finishers
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

