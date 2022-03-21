$7,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-268-7779
2007 Honda Accord
4dr I4 AT*Fully Loaded*Clean Vehicle**CERTIFIED**
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
519-268-7779
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8758940
- Stock #: 2
- VIN: 1HGCM567X7A813502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,194 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Honda Accord SE* AUTOMATIC!! FULY LOADED!! GAS SAVER!! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, A C!!! Power Seats!!!
Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, CD & Aux.
Buy with confidance fully certified with warranty.
Extended Warranty : Available at extra cost.
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
e-mail : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
Engine: I4
L/100Km City: 9.7
L/100Km Hwy: 6.3
Safety Equipment
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
- Front dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags (SRS)
- Front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
- Side curtain airbags
- 3-point seat belts w/pretensioners, front adjustable seat belt anchors
- Child safety rear door locks
- Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
- Cloth front bucket seats-inc: driver seat pwr height adjustment, driver manual lumbar support
- Leather heated front bucket seats-inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, driver manual lumbar support
- Rear seat centre armrest w/locking trunk pass-through
- Centre console w/sliding armrest, storage compartment
- Fold down rear seatback w/lock
- Floor mats
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise controls, illuminated audio controls
- Tilt/telescopic steering column
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Outside temp gauge
- Maintenance Minder system
- Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down, keyless operation
- Illuminated pwr window/door lock/mirror switches
- Pwr door locks
- Remote entry system w/pwr trunk release, pwr window control
- Honda navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
- Cruise control
- Remote fuel filler door & trunk release w/lock
- Security system
- Air conditioning w/air filtration system
- Dual zone automatic climate control w/air filtration system
- Rear window defroster
- Rear seat heater ducts
- 120-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: anti-theft, (6) speakers
- Front/rear beverage holders
- 12V pwr outlet
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Sunglasses holder
- Map lights
- Cargo area light
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature, key-off operation feature
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Body-coloured side & rocker panel mouldings
- Front splash guards
- Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto off
- Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors
- Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Body-coloured door handles
- 2.4L DOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
- Drive-by-wire throttle system
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system
- Front wheel drive
- Independent double-wishbone front suspension
- Multi-link double-wishbone rear suspension
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- P205/60R16 all-season tires
- 16" alloy wheels
- Speed-sensing variable pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
- Chrome exhaust finishers
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.