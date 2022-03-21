2007 Honda Accord

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 1 9 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8758940

8758940 Stock #: 2

2 VIN: 1HGCM567X7A813502

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 173,194 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

