$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Yam Global Auto Sales
2007 Pontiac Montana
2007 Pontiac Montana
4dr Ext WB w/1SB
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
185,512KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9639325
- Stock #: 2
- VIN: 1GMDV23167D201225
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 185,512 KM
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Driver/front passenger dual stage air bags
- Front row seat belts w/pretensioners
- Child safety seat top tether anchors
- Sliding door child safety locks
- StabiliTrak electronic stability control system
- Full function engine/brake traction control
- Brake/transmission shift interlock
- 7-passenger seating-inc: front reclining captain seats w/inboard armrests, 2nd row (2) modular flip & fold bucket seats, 3rd row 3-passenger removable folding 50/50 split bench seat
- Custom cloth seat trim
- 1st row seat back storage compartment
- 2-way manual adjustable front seats
- Centre non locking console
- 1st, 2nd, 3rd row floor mats
- Tilt steering wheel
- Driver info centre
- Instrumentation-inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, trip odometer, low coolant sensors, engine oil life indicator
- Tire pressure monitoring system
- Electronic immobilizer
- Pwr front windows w/driver side express down feature
- Pwr rear vent windows
- Pwr door locks
- Remote keyless entry
- OnStar w/(1) year of Safe & Sound plan
- Electronic cruise control w/resume speed
- Front air conditioning
- Electric rear window defogger
- Particle filter
- AM/FM stereo w/CD player, MP3 player-inc: auto tone control, auxiliary audio input jack, seek & scan, digital clock, Theft Lock, RDS
- (8) speakers
- Mast antenna on fender
- Instrument panel mounted pull-out cupholders
- Dual front auxiliary pwr outlet
- Retained accessory pwr
- Front door map pockets
- Overhead console w/interior lighting shut off switch, rail system
- Roof rail mounted overhead storage bin
- Visor vanity mirrors
- Assist handles
- Lighting-inc: centre & cargo dome lights, programmable entry/exit lights, theatre dimming, interior roof rail courtesy lights, reading lamps
- Rear convenience centre
- Rear cargo anchors
- Black roof rack w/side rails only
- Charcoal body side bumpers & fascia
- Charcoal fender flares
- Composite halogen headlamps w/auto headlight control & flash-to-pass feature
- Black pwr heated mirrors
- Solar-Ray windshield
- Deep tint rear windows
- Intermittent windshield wipers
- Fixed rear window wiper w/delay & washer
- Front license plate provisions
- Dual sliding side doors
- Body colour door handles
- 3.9L SFI V6 engine
- Engine block heater
- 4-speed automatic transmission
- 3.29 axle ratio
- Front wheel drive
- Battery rundown protection
- Smooth ride suspension
- P225/60R17 all-season BSW AL2 tires
- Compact spare tire w/underbody carrier/hoist
- 17" x 6.5" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
- Pwr steering
- Pwr front/rear disc brakes
- Stainless steel exhaust
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
