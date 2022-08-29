Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota Camry

194,635 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Camry

2007 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE**Clean Drives Great*4 Cylinder*

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE**Clean Drives Great*4 Cylinder*

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

194,635KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9064648
  • Stock #: 2
  • VIN: 4T1BE46K77U156383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,635 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Toyota Camry LE*GAS SAVER 2.5L* 4 Cylinder*Great Condition*Drives Smooth Well Maintained*194 KMS*Clean Carfax No Accidents*2 Sets of keys*Alloy Wheels*Keyless Entery*Power Seats*Power Windows*Power Lock*Full Size Spare Tire*

CERFIFIED $$$ GAS SAVER $$$ LOW KMS $$$ VERY CLEAN VEHICLE $$$

Certified : 7995 + tax 

No Hidden Fee or Extra Charges

OMVIC Registered Dealer

UCDA Member

Call us for more details

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off  : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

Engine : 2.5 Litre 4 Cylinder

 

Additional Information

Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,A/C,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Child Safety Locks,Floor Mats,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Power Driver Seat,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Bucket Seats,Power Steering,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Aluminum Wheels,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,MP3 Player,Fog Lamps,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Power Outlet,Immobilizer,Automatic Headlights,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Leather Steering Wheel,Remote Trunk Release,Wheel Locks,Brake Assist,Auxiliary Audio Input,Rear Bench Seat,Knee Air Bag

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yam Global Auto Sales

2008 Mazda MAZDA6 4d...
 130,389 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Challenge...
 63,243 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Camry LE...
 153,386 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

Call Dealer

519-268-XXXX

(click to show)

519-268-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory