$7,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Toyota Camry
4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE**Clean Drives Great*4 Cylinder*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
- Listing ID: 9064648
- Stock #: 2
- VIN: 4T1BE46K77U156383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,635 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Toyota Camry LE*GAS SAVER 2.5L* 4 Cylinder*Great Condition*Drives Smooth Well Maintained*194 KMS*Clean Carfax No Accidents*2 Sets of keys*Alloy Wheels*Keyless Entery*Power Seats*Power Windows*Power Lock*Full Size Spare Tire*
CERFIFIED $$$ GAS SAVER $$$ LOW KMS $$$ VERY CLEAN VEHICLE $$$
Certified : 7995 + tax
No Hidden Fee or Extra Charges
OMVIC Registered Dealer
UCDA Member
Call us for more details
Cell : 705-500-4319
email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
web : yamglobalautosales.com
Engine : 2.5 Litre 4 Cylinder
Additional Information
Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,A/C,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Child Safety Locks,Floor Mats,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Power Driver Seat,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Bucket Seats,Power Steering,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Aluminum Wheels,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,MP3 Player,Fog Lamps,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Power Outlet,Immobilizer,Automatic Headlights,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Leather Steering Wheel,Remote Trunk Release,Wheel Locks,Brake Assist,Auxiliary Audio Input,Rear Bench Seat,Knee Air Bag
Vehicle Features
