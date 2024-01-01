$4,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Corolla
CE*DRIVES GOOD*162KMS*REMOTE START*TWO SETS OF TIR
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
519-268-7779
Sold As Is
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14
- Mileage 162,581 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Toyota Corolla CE**AUTO**DRIVES GOOD**LOW KMS 162**REMOTE START**TWO SETS OF KEYS**TWO SETS OF TIRES**
Power Steering, Power Mirror, Driver Air Bag| Passenger Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo| CD Player| Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes |Rear Defrost |Child Safety Locks |Floor Mats | Power Mirror(s) | Pass-Through Rear Seat | Cloth Seats | Bucket Seats | Power Steering | Adjustable Steering Wheel | Temporary Spare Tire | Intermittent Wipers | Power Outlet| Immobilizer | Driver Vanity Mirror | Passenger Vanity Mirror | Rear Bench Seat | Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Buy with Confidence
We Finance Good Credit/Bad Credit/No Credit Same day Approval
Selling Certified $ 4995 + taxes+lic
OMVIC Registered Dealer
UCDA Member
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
Vehicle Features
Yam Global Auto Sales
519-268-7779