2007 Toyota Corolla

162,581 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Corolla

CE*DRIVES GOOD*162KMS*REMOTE START*TWO SETS OF TIR

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE*DRIVES GOOD*162KMS*REMOTE START*TWO SETS OF TIR

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,581KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E27C848499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14
  • Mileage 162,581 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Toyota Corolla CE**AUTO**DRIVES GOOD**LOW KMS 162**REMOTE START**TWO SETS OF KEYS**TWO SETS OF TIRES** 

Power Steering, Power Mirror, Driver Air Bag| Passenger Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo| CD Player| Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes |Rear Defrost |Child Safety Locks |Floor Mats | Power Mirror(s) | Pass-Through Rear Seat | Cloth Seats | Bucket Seats | Power Steering | Adjustable Steering Wheel | Temporary Spare Tire | Intermittent Wipers | Power Outlet|  Immobilizer | Driver Vanity  Mirror | Passenger Vanity Mirror | Rear Bench Seat | Passenger Air Bag Sensor

 

Buy with Confidence  

 

We Finance Good Credit/Bad Credit/No Credit Same day Approval

 

Selling Certified $ 4995 + taxes+lic

 

OMVIC Registered Dealer

UCDA Member

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2007 Toyota Corolla