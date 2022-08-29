Menu
2007 Toyota Corolla

148,050 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2007 Toyota Corolla

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE**CLEAN*DRIVES GREAT*148 KMS*CLEAN CARFAX*

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE**CLEAN*DRIVES GREAT*148 KMS*CLEAN CARFAX*

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

148,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202108
  • Stock #: 17
  • VIN: 2T1BR32EX7C755262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,050 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Toyota Corolla CE**5-SPEED**EXCELLENT CONDITION**LOW KMS 148**NO ACCIDENTS** 

Power Windows,Power Steering,Power Mirror,

Driver Air Bag|Passenger Air Bag|AM/FM Stereo|CD Player|Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes|Rear Defrost|Child Safety Locks|Floor Mats|Power Mirror(s)|Pass-Through Rear Seat|Cloth Seats|Bucket Seats|Power Steering|Adjustable Steering Wheel|Temporary Spare Tire|Intermittent Wipers|Power Outlet|Immobilizer|Driver Vanity Mirror|Passenger Vanity Mirror|Rear Bench Seat|Passenger Air Bag Sensor

 

Selling Certified $ 6495 + taxes+Lic

 

OMVIC Registered Dealer

UCDA Member

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

