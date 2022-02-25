Menu
2008 Dodge Sprinter

337,524 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

SPRINTER 2500 HIGH ROOF 144"*RUNS & DRIVES GOOD*

SPRINTER 2500 HIGH ROOF 144"*RUNS & DRIVES GOOD*

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

337,524KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8449896
  • Stock #: 5
  • VIN: WD0BE845885321823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 337,524 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Dodge Sprinter Van 2500 144" High Roof runs & drive good, excellent conditon, power door, power lock, two set of keys, metal folding racks, back up camera installed, clean carfax report. Diesel great for heating & plumbing, electrician, HVAC, construction, moving, renovation, flooring, carpentry, mobile mechanic or detaling, courier cargo delivery, catering delivery business van.

No appointments are needed for test drive drop in anytime

Certification will cost extra $$$

Extended warranty available from third party

Call us for more details

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas  Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

