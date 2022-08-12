Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA6

130,389 KM

Details

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2008 Mazda MAZDA6

2008 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn V6 Auto GS

2008 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn V6 Auto GS

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

130,389KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8974204
  • Stock #: 9
  • VIN: 1YVHP81D185M42759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,389 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Mazda 6 GS - Auto !!! Low KMS 130 !!! No Accident !!! Remote Start !!! Leather Interior !!! 2 Sets of Keys !!! Two Sets of tires!!! Sunroof !!! 

Selling Certified !!! Selling Certified !!! Selling Certified !!!

Registered OMVIC Dealer

UCDA Member

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

Engine: 6

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

