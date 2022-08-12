$7,495+ tax & licensing
519-268-7779
2008 Mazda MAZDA6
4dr Sdn V6 Auto GS
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,495
- Listing ID: 8974204
- Stock #: 9
- VIN: 1YVHP81D185M42759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,389 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Mazda 6 GS - Auto !!! Low KMS 130 !!! No Accident !!! Remote Start !!! Leather Interior !!! 2 Sets of Keys !!! Two Sets of tires!!! Sunroof !!!
Selling Certified !!! Selling Certified !!! Selling Certified !!!
Registered OMVIC Dealer
UCDA Member
Engine: 6Additional Options
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Rear Window Defrost
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Power Steering
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- AM/FM Radio
- Bucket Seats
- Power Door Locks
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- CD Player
- Aluminum Wheels
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Power Driver Seat
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Rear Bench Seat
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Front Head Air Bag
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Vehicle Features
