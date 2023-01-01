$11,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Sienna
CE*7 Pass*Exc Cond*Low Kms 112*Remote Start*Cert*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10149876
- Stock #: 8
- VIN: 5TDZK29C28S197028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 112,026 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Toyota Sienna CE**7 Passenger**Excellent Condition**Drives Great**Low Kms 112**Remote Start**1 Year Extended Warranty Included**2 Sets of Keys**Power Windows*Power Mirrors*Traction Control*Cruise Control*Air Conditioning*Goodyear Tires*
Buy with Confidence
1 Year Extended Warranty Included in Price
$3000 PER CLAIM
$150 DEDUCTIBLE
Engine,Transmission,Transfer Case/4x4,Differential,Turbo/Supercharger,Roadside Coverage,Trip Interruption,Alternator,Starter,Solenoid Switch,Water Pump,Air Conditoning, Electrical,Seals & Gaskets, Wear & Tear.
Call us for more details
OMVIC Registered Dealer
UCDA Member
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Vehicle Features
