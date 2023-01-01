Menu
2008 Toyota Sienna

112,026 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2008 Toyota Sienna

2008 Toyota Sienna

CE*7 Pass*Exc Cond*Low Kms 112*Remote Start*Cert*

2008 Toyota Sienna

CE*7 Pass*Exc Cond*Low Kms 112*Remote Start*Cert*

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,026KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10149876
  • Stock #: 8
  • VIN: 5TDZK29C28S197028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 112,026 KM

Vehicle Description

2008  Toyota Sienna CE**7 Passenger**Excellent Condition**Drives Great**Low Kms 112**Remote Start**1 Year Extended Warranty Included**2 Sets of Keys**Power Windows*Power Mirrors*Traction Control*Cruise Control*Air Conditioning*Goodyear Tires*

 

Buy with Confidence

Safety $11995+tax+lic

1 Year Extended Warranty Included in Price

$3000 PER CLAIM 

$150 DEDUCTIBLE

Engine,Transmission,Transfer Case/4x4,Differential,Turbo/Supercharger,Roadside Coverage,Trip Interruption,Alternator,Starter,Solenoid Switch,Water Pump,Air Conditoning, Electrical,Seals & Gaskets, Wear & Tear.

 

Call us for more details

 

OMVIC Registered Dealer

UCDA Member

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

