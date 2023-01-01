$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Yam Global Auto Sales
2009 Chevrolet HHR
LS
Location
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
188,265KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9804040
- Stock #: 8
- VIN: 3GNCA13B99S613194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,265 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
