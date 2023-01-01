Menu
2009 Chevrolet Malibu

188,329 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

LTZ*DRIVES GREAT*188 KMS*REMOTE START*CERTIFIED*

LTZ*DRIVES GREAT*188 KMS*REMOTE START*CERTIFIED*

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

188,329KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 7
  • VIN: 1G1ZK57729F177329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2009 CHEVROLET MALIBU  LTZ**DRIVES GREAT*LOW 188 KMS*CLEAN CARFAX*REMOTE START*FULLY LOADED**BODY LINE CLEAN*SUNROOF*2 SETS OF TIRES*LEATHER INTERIOR*HEATED SEATS*POWER SEATS*POWER WINDOWS*POWER MIRRORS*

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER
UCDA MEMBER

 

Extended Warranty Available

Financing Available Good Credit,Bad Credit,No Credit - Approval Rate Fast in Hour or Two

 

Additional Information

Anti-Lock Brakes;Driver Air Bag;Passenger Air Bag;Side Air Bag;Traction Control;Power Mirrors;Power Windows;Rear Window Defrost;Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Keyless Entry;Power Steering;Tilt Steering Wheel;Bucket Seats;Power Door Locks;CD Player;Automatic Headlights;Telematics;Navigation from Telematics;Active suspension;Premium Synthetic Seats;Bluetooth Connection

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

