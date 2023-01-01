$7,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Malibu
LTZ*DRIVES GREAT*188 KMS*REMOTE START*CERTIFIED*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9755428
- Stock #: 7
- VIN: 1G1ZK57729F177329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,329 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 CHEVROLET MALIBU LTZ**DRIVES GREAT*LOW 188 KMS*CLEAN CARFAX*REMOTE START*FULLY LOADED**BODY LINE CLEAN*SUNROOF*2 SETS OF TIRES*LEATHER INTERIOR*HEATED SEATS*POWER SEATS*POWER WINDOWS*POWER MIRRORS*
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER
UCDA MEMBER
Selling $ 7995+tax+lic
Extended Warranty Available
Financing Available Good Credit,Bad Credit,No Credit - Approval Rate Fast in Hour or Two
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
Additional Information
Anti-Lock Brakes;Driver Air Bag;Passenger Air Bag;Side Air Bag;Traction Control;Power Mirrors;Power Windows;Rear Window Defrost;Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Keyless Entry;Power Steering;Tilt Steering Wheel;Bucket Seats;Power Door Locks;CD Player;Automatic Headlights;Telematics;Navigation from Telematics;Active suspension;Premium Synthetic Seats;Bluetooth Connection
