2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

166,601 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE**LOW KMS 166**REMOTE START**DRIVES GREAT*CERT*

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE**LOW KMS 166**REMOTE START**DRIVES GREAT*CERT*

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,601KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202024
  • Stock #: 9
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E19R697085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 166,601 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE** EXCELLENT CONDITION**DRIVES GREAT**166 LOW KMS**REMOTE START**ONE OWNER**NO CLAIMS ON CARFAX** Runs and drives smooth, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Alloy Wheel, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Sliding doors, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Carfax provided upon sale. Engine: 3.3 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel· Interior Colour: Grey· Exterior Colour: Black Front Wheel Drive· Automatic Transmission. OMVIC Approved dealership UCDA Member, by with confidence. Yam Global Auto Sales 4576 Dundas Street E Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0 To view more used cars you can visit us @ yamglobalautosales.com Contact : 519-268-7779 Cell/Text : 705-500-4319
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com Additional Options Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Windows Rear Window Defrost Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Power Steering Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks CD Player Wheel Covers Automatic Headlights Show less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

