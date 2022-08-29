$7,995+ tax & licensing
519-268-7779
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE**LOW KMS 166**REMOTE START**DRIVES GREAT*CERT*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
- Listing ID: 9202024
- Stock #: 9
- VIN: 2D8HN44E19R697085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 166,601 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE** EXCELLENT CONDITION**DRIVES GREAT**166 LOW KMS**REMOTE START**ONE OWNER**NO CLAIMS ON CARFAX** Runs and drives smooth, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Alloy Wheel, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Sliding doors, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Carfax provided upon sale. Engine: 3.3 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel· Interior Colour: Grey· Exterior Colour: Black Front Wheel Drive· Automatic Transmission. OMVIC Approved dealership UCDA Member, by with confidence. Yam Global Auto Sales 4576 Dundas Street E Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0 To view more used cars you can visit us @ yamglobalautosales.com Contact : 519-268-7779 Cell/Text : 705-500-4319
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Windows Rear Window Defrost Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Power Steering Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks CD Player Wheel Covers Automatic Headlights
Vehicle Features
