Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

196,532 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,532KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8452890
  • Stock #: 9
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE9AR476795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 196,532 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE -  Runs and drive smooth, AS-IS SPECIAL

safety will be done at extra $+ taxes + lic

Extended Warranty : Available

 

7 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Alloy Wheel, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Sliding doors, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Carfax provided upon sale. Engine: 3.3 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel·        Interior Colour: Grey·        Exterior Colour: Black       Front Wheel Drive·        Automatic Transmission.

 

OMVIC Approved dealership 

UCDA Member, by with confidence.

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

To view more used cars you can visit us @ yamglobalautosales.com

Contact : 519-268-7779

 Additional Options
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Power Windows
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Air Conditioning
  • Keyless Entry
  • Power Steering
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Door Locks
  • CD Player
  • Wheel Covers
  • Automatic Headlights
Show less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yam Global Auto Sales

2008 Dodge Sprinter ...
 337,524 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus RX 350 RX...
 149,381 MI
$10,495 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Cobal...
 102,935 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic

Email Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

Call Dealer

519-268-XXXX

(click to show)

519-268-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory