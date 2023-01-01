$5,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-268-7779
2010 Kia Soul
4U*AUTO*DRIVES GREAT*215 KMS*AS-IS SPECIAL*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
519-268-7779
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10452741
- Stock #: 8
- VIN: KNDJT2A22A7091689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 KIA SOUL*4U*AUTO*DRIVES EXCELLENT*215 KMS*POWER WINDOWS*POWER MIRRORS*POWER LOCK*SUNROOF*A/C COLD*BLUETOOTH*CRUISE CONTROL*AM/FM RADIO*CD PLAYER*
Buy with Confidence
Selling $ 5495+tax+lic
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.