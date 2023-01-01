Menu
2010 Kia Soul

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2010 Kia Soul

2010 Kia Soul

4U*AUTO*DRIVES GREAT*215 KMS*AS-IS SPECIAL*

2010 Kia Soul

4U*AUTO*DRIVES GREAT*215 KMS*AS-IS SPECIAL*

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10452741
  • Stock #: 8
  • VIN: KNDJT2A22A7091689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 KIA SOUL*4U*AUTO*DRIVES EXCELLENT*215 KMS*POWER WINDOWS*POWER MIRRORS*POWER LOCK*SUNROOF*A/C COLD*BLUETOOTH*CRUISE CONTROL*AM/FM RADIO*CD PLAYER*

 

Buy with Confidence

Selling $ 5495+tax+lic

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

