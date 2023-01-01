2010 Volkswagen Jetta

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,495

$4,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 3 , 3 0 7 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10441401

10441401 Stock #: 3

3 VIN: 3VWHJ7AJ1AM009415

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 143,307 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.