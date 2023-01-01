Menu
2010 Volkswagen Jetta

143,307 KM

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

Wolfsburg*Turbo*Runs & Drive*Low Kms 143*6 Speed

Wolfsburg*Turbo*Runs & Drive*Low Kms 143*6 Speed

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,495

  • Listing ID: 10441401
  • Stock #: 3
  • VIN: 3VWHJ7AJ1AM009415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,307 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 JETTA**WOLFSBURG EDITION*TURBO**2.0 L**MANUAL**LOW KMS 143**Heated Seats*Cruise Control*AM/FM Radio*Power Seats*Power Mirrors*Power Lock**Alloy Wheels

 

Selling $ 4495+tax+lic

Safety Extra 1495+tax

Call us for more details

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

 

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 7.5
L/100Km Hwy: 5.2
Safety Equipment
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Electronic brake pressure distribution (EBD)
  • Driver & front passenger advanced airbags w/dual stage deployment
  • Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
  • Airbag sensors in seat belt buckles
  • 3-point seat belts for all seating positions w/emergency locking retractors
  • Front seat belt height adjusters, pretensioners, load limiters
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Emergency trunk release handle w/location reflector
  • Anti-slip regulation (ASR)
  • Collapsible steering column
  • Front active head restraints
  • Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
  • Dual-note horn
Interior Equipment
  • Heated front bucket seats w/8-way manual adjuster, pwr recline, driver/passenger adjustable lumbar support
  • Velour seat surfaces
  • Front seat height/angle adjustable/lockable active headrests
  • 60/40 split folding rear seat w/(3) height-adjustable headrests
  • Folding adjustable front centre armrest w/cooled storage compartment
  • Centre console-inc: (2) pwr outlets, front storage compartment
  • Front & rear floor mats
  • 3-spoke steering wheel
  • 3-spoke leather steering wheel
  • Theft-deterrent, height/tilt adjustable steering column
  • Blinker control stalk w/lane change feature
  • Backlit instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, fuel/temp gauges, outside temp, warning lights, digital clock, brake wear indicator
  • Seat belt reminder & fuel cap seal warning
  • Headlights-on warning tone
  • Pwr windows-inc: driver-side 1-touch up/down feature, pinch protection
  • Remote central pwr locking system-inc: automatic door locks, key-operated window open/close feature, selective unlocking at front doors
  • Remote keyless entry w/(2) integrated key transmitters
  • Auto locking of doors when vehicle reaches 13kph, unlocks if airbags deploy
  • Cruise control
  • Remote trunk/fuel filler door releases
  • Audible/visible anti-theft vehicle alarm system for doors, hood, trunk, radio, starter
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
  • Air conditioning
  • Rear heating & air conditioning ducts
  • Pollen & odor filter
  • Rear window defroster
  • AM/FM stereo w/MP3 capable CD player-inc: (10) speakers, satellite radio compatibility
  • Sirius Satellite radio "Plug & Play" unit w/(1) year subscription *Satellite radio will be shipped directly to customer from Sirius Canada & requires installation (installation not included)*
  • Window antenna
  • Illuminated lockable glove box
  • (2) front cup holders
  • Front & rear integrated armrests in door panels
  • Moulded door trim w/cloth inserts
  • Front door storage pockets w/rubber liners
  • Microtech interior applications
  • Driver/front passenger sunvisors w/sliding feature, illuminated vanity mirrors w/covers
  • Mirror control pad w/joystick control
  • (4) assist handles w/silicone damped-return
  • Lighting-inc: front dome w/time delay, (2) reading, rear dome, cargo area
  • Front footwell lighting
  • Leather shift knob, leather hand brake cover
  • Front seatback storage pockets
  • Fully lined carpeted luggage compartment-inc: pwr outlet, (4) tie-downs folding package hook, removable storage divider, loading edge protection
 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

