$4,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Jetta
Wolfsburg*Turbo*Runs & Drive*Low Kms 143*6 Speed
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,495
$4,495
- Listing ID: 10441401
- Stock #: 3
- VIN: 3VWHJ7AJ1AM009415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,307 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 JETTA**WOLFSBURG EDITION*TURBO**2.0 L**MANUAL**LOW KMS 143**Heated Seats*Cruise Control*AM/FM Radio*Power Seats*Power Mirrors*Power Lock**Alloy Wheels
Selling $ 4495+tax+lic
Safety Extra 1495+tax
Call us for more details
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 7.5
L/100Km Hwy: 5.2
Safety Equipment
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Electronic brake pressure distribution (EBD)
- Driver & front passenger advanced airbags w/dual stage deployment
- Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
- Airbag sensors in seat belt buckles
- 3-point seat belts for all seating positions w/emergency locking retractors
- Front seat belt height adjusters, pretensioners, load limiters
- Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
- Child safety rear door locks
- Emergency trunk release handle w/location reflector
- Anti-slip regulation (ASR)
- Collapsible steering column
- Front active head restraints
- Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
- Dual-note horn
- Heated front bucket seats w/8-way manual adjuster, pwr recline, driver/passenger adjustable lumbar support
- Velour seat surfaces
- Front seat height/angle adjustable/lockable active headrests
- 60/40 split folding rear seat w/(3) height-adjustable headrests
- Folding adjustable front centre armrest w/cooled storage compartment
- Centre console-inc: (2) pwr outlets, front storage compartment
- Front & rear floor mats
- 3-spoke steering wheel
- 3-spoke leather steering wheel
- Theft-deterrent, height/tilt adjustable steering column
- Blinker control stalk w/lane change feature
- Backlit instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, fuel/temp gauges, outside temp, warning lights, digital clock, brake wear indicator
- Seat belt reminder & fuel cap seal warning
- Headlights-on warning tone
- Pwr windows-inc: driver-side 1-touch up/down feature, pinch protection
- Remote central pwr locking system-inc: automatic door locks, key-operated window open/close feature, selective unlocking at front doors
- Remote keyless entry w/(2) integrated key transmitters
- Auto locking of doors when vehicle reaches 13kph, unlocks if airbags deploy
- Cruise control
- Remote trunk/fuel filler door releases
- Audible/visible anti-theft vehicle alarm system for doors, hood, trunk, radio, starter
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Air conditioning
- Rear heating & air conditioning ducts
- Pollen & odor filter
- Rear window defroster
- AM/FM stereo w/MP3 capable CD player-inc: (10) speakers, satellite radio compatibility
- Sirius Satellite radio "Plug & Play" unit w/(1) year subscription *Satellite radio will be shipped directly to customer from Sirius Canada & requires installation (installation not included)*
- Window antenna
- Illuminated lockable glove box
- (2) front cup holders
- Front & rear integrated armrests in door panels
- Moulded door trim w/cloth inserts
- Front door storage pockets w/rubber liners
- Microtech interior applications
- Driver/front passenger sunvisors w/sliding feature, illuminated vanity mirrors w/covers
- Mirror control pad w/joystick control
- (4) assist handles w/silicone damped-return
- Lighting-inc: front dome w/time delay, (2) reading, rear dome, cargo area
- Front footwell lighting
- Leather shift knob, leather hand brake cover
- Front seatback storage pockets
- Fully lined carpeted luggage compartment-inc: pwr outlet, (4) tie-downs folding package hook, removable storage divider, loading edge protection
