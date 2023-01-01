Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

125,175 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo*125 Low Kms*One Owner*No Accidents*Cer*

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo*125 Low Kms*One Owner*No Accidents*Cer*

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

  1. 1689866756
  2. 1689866756
  3. 1689866756
  4. 1689866756
  5. 1689866756
  6. 1689866756
  7. 1689866756
  8. 1689866756
  9. 1689866756
  10. 1689866755
  11. 1689866755
  12. 1689866755
  13. 1689866755
  14. 1689866755
  15. 1689866755
  16. 1689866755
  17. 1689866755
  18. 1689866755
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,175KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10204974
  • Stock #: 2
  • VIN: 1G1PF5S98B7285037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,175 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT. AUTOMATIC !! LOADED!! 125 LOW KMS !! ONE OWNER !! NO ACCIDENTS !! REMOTE START !! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, A/C, BLUETOOTH !! CLEAN CARFAX  

Remote Start,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Stereo,Bluetooth,CD Player,Cruise Control,Driver Side Airbag,Entertainment System,Heated Exterior Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Passenger Airbag,Power Locks,Power Mirrors,Power Windows,Satellite Radio,Tinted Glass,Traction Control,Trip Odometer,Alloy Wheels.

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE 

 

Safety $ 8495+tax+lic

1 year extended warranty Included in price

$750 Per Claim

$100 Deductible

Coverage : Engine, Transmission, Towing, Trip Interreption, 

 

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale, Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

E-mail : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

 

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.4L
L/100Km City: 8.5
L/100Km Hwy: 5.5

Safety Equipment

  • StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system
  • Traction control
  • Airbags, front, driver and front passenger
  • Airbags, front passenger/child sensing system
  • Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
  • Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
  • Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
  • Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear
  • Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
  • Child security electronic rear door locks
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Interior Equipment
  • Seats, front bucket
  • Seats, premium cloth
  • Seats, manual reclining seatbacks
  • Seat adjuster, 6-way manual driver
  • Seat adjuster, 6-way manual front passenger
  • Seats, seat storage back pocket, driver and front passenger
  • Restraint, head, adjustable outboard positions
  • Restraint, head, rear centre seat, no adjustment
  • Seat, rear, 60/40 split-folding
  • Console, centre -inc: sliding armrest, storage, dual cup holders
  • Seat, rear, articulating centre armrest
  • Mats, floor, front and rear, carpeted
  • Rear floor mats, carpeted
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke comfort grip
  • Theft deterrent, vehicle contents and electronic immobilizer
  • Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles
  • Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings
  • Driver information centre -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitor
  • Windows, power, driver express up/down
  • Windows, power, passenger and rear door express down
  • Locks, front and rear doors, power
  • Remote keyless entry, includes foldable keys
  • Trunk release, internal manual
  • Cruise control
  • Air conditioning -inc: air filter
  • Heater ducts, rear passenger
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Storage, upper dash
  • Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
  • Sunshades, driver and passenger vanity mirror
  • Lighting, interior roof courtesy
  • Lighting, dual map lights
  • Lighting, dome with theatre lighting
  • Lighting, illuminated trunk area
  • Power outlets, auxiliary outlets front and rear, 12 volt

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yam Global Auto Sales

2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 125,175 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 257,659 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 165,332 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Email Yam Global Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

Call Dealer

519-268-XXXX

(click to show)

519-268-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory