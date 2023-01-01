$8,495+ tax & licensing
519-268-7779
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo*125 Low Kms*One Owner*No Accidents*Cer*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10204974
- Stock #: 2
- VIN: 1G1PF5S98B7285037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,175 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT. AUTOMATIC !! LOADED!! 125 LOW KMS !! ONE OWNER !! NO ACCIDENTS !! REMOTE START !! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, A/C, BLUETOOTH !! CLEAN CARFAX
Remote Start,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Stereo,Bluetooth,CD Player,Cruise Control,Driver Side Airbag,Entertainment System,Heated Exterior Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Passenger Airbag,Power Locks,Power Mirrors,Power Windows,Satellite Radio,Tinted Glass,Traction Control,Trip Odometer,Alloy Wheels.
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
Safety $ 8495+tax+lic
1 year extended warranty Included in price
$750 Per Claim
$100 Deductible
Coverage : Engine, Transmission, Towing, Trip Interreption,
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
E-mail : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.4L
L/100Km City: 8.5
L/100Km Hwy: 5.5
Safety Equipment
- StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system
- Traction control
- Airbags, front, driver and front passenger
- Airbags, front passenger/child sensing system
- Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
- Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
- Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
- Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear
- Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
- Child security electronic rear door locks
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
- Seats, front bucket
- Seats, premium cloth
- Seats, manual reclining seatbacks
- Seat adjuster, 6-way manual driver
- Seat adjuster, 6-way manual front passenger
- Seats, seat storage back pocket, driver and front passenger
- Restraint, head, adjustable outboard positions
- Restraint, head, rear centre seat, no adjustment
- Seat, rear, 60/40 split-folding
- Console, centre -inc: sliding armrest, storage, dual cup holders
- Seat, rear, articulating centre armrest
- Mats, floor, front and rear, carpeted
- Rear floor mats, carpeted
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke comfort grip
- Theft deterrent, vehicle contents and electronic immobilizer
- Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles
- Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings
- Driver information centre -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitor
- Windows, power, driver express up/down
- Windows, power, passenger and rear door express down
- Locks, front and rear doors, power
- Remote keyless entry, includes foldable keys
- Trunk release, internal manual
- Cruise control
- Air conditioning -inc: air filter
- Heater ducts, rear passenger
- Defogger, rear window
- Storage, upper dash
- Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
- Sunshades, driver and passenger vanity mirror
- Lighting, interior roof courtesy
- Lighting, dual map lights
- Lighting, dome with theatre lighting
- Lighting, illuminated trunk area
- Power outlets, auxiliary outlets front and rear, 12 volt
Vehicle Features
