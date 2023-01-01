Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

236,559 KM

Details

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus*7 Seater*Drives Great*Remote Start*Leath

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus*7 Seater*Drives Great*Remote Start*Leath

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

236,559KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10141044
  • Stock #: 6
  • VIN: 2D4RN5DG8BR695952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 236,559 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN*CREW PLUS*DRIVES EXCELLENT*236 KMS*NAVIGATION*REMOTE START*Power Sliding Doors*Power Mirrors*Leather Interior*Heated Seats*Heated Mirros*Heated Steering*A/C & Heat*Back up Camera*Cruise Control*DVD Player*Stow and Go**

 

Buy with Confidence

Selling $7495+tax+lic

Safety Extra $ 1495+tax

3 Year Extended Warranty  Included 

$2500 Per Claim

$100 Deductible

Includes : Engine, Transmission,Transfer Case/4x4,Differential,Turbo/Supercharger,Roadside Coverage,Trip Interruption,Air Conditoning,Breakes,Cooling System,Electrical,Front Suspension,Fuel System,Power Steering,Seals & Gaskets,Supplementry Parts,Wear & Tear

 

Financing : Same Day Approval Good/Bad/No Credit 

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 Engine: 3.6L 6 Cyl
L/100Km City: 13.7
L/100Km Hwy: 9.4
Safety Equipment
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • ABS And Driveline Traction Control
  • Side Impact Beams
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear Child Safety Locks
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Equipment
  • Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
  • 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold-Into-Floor Folding Activation
  • Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
  • Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Power Rear Windows and Power Vented 3rd Row Windows
  • Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Front Cupholder
  • Rear Cupholder
  • Compass
  • Valet Function
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
  • A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Locking Glove Box
  • Driver Foot Rest
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Leather Gear Shifter Material
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Cloth Bucket Seats
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Systems Monitor
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Outside Temp Gauge
  • Analog Appearance
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Sentry Key Immobilizer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Air Filtration

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

