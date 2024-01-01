$7,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE*EXC COND*188 LOW KMS*ONE OWNER*NO ACCIDENT*CERT
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
519-268-7779
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 188,549 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE** EXCELLENT CONDITION**DRIVES GOOD**7 PASSENGER**188 LOW KMS**ONE OWNER**NO ACCIDENT*CLEAN CARFAX*Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Sliding doors, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Carfax provided upon sale. Engine: 3.6 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel- Interior Colour: Black : Exterior Colour: Black-Front Wheel Drive· Automatic Transmission.
Certified $ 7995+taxes+lic
OMVIC Approved dealership
UCDA Member, by with confidence
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Engine: 3.6L 6 Cyl
L/100Km City: 13.7
L/100Km Hwy: 9.4
Safety Equipment
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- Side Impact Beams
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
- 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold-Into-Floor Folding Activation
- Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Power Rear Windows and Power Vented 3rd Row Windows
- Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Front Cupholder
- Rear Cupholder
- Compass
- Valet Function
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Locking Glove Box
- Driver Foot Rest
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- Leather Gear Shifter Material
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- Cloth Bucket Seats
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
- Cargo Space Lights
- Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Systems Monitor
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Trip Computer
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Analog Appearance
- Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Sentry Key Immobilizer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Air Filtration
