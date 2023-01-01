Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

231,552 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX**EXECELLENT COND*8 PASS*231 HYW KMS*CERTIFIED*

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX**EXECELLENT COND*8 PASS*231 HYW KMS*CERTIFIED*

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

231,552KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10504413
  • Stock #: 12
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H49BB501590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 231,552 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HONDA ODYSSEY**EX**LOADED**GOLD IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**8 PASSENGER**HIGHWAY KMS 231**POWER SLIDING DOORS*POWER MIRRORS*AIR CONDITIONING*ALLOY WHEELS*BACKUP CAMERA*BREAK ASSIST*CRUISE CONTROL*DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL*STEERING WHEEL CONTROL*BLUETOOTH*ADVANCE OPTIONS*MUCH MORE**

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

CERTIFIED $ 11995+TAX+LIC

ONE YEAR EXTENDED WARRANTY INCLUDED IN PRICE

$3000 PER CLAIM 

$150 DEDUCTIBLE

Engine,Transmission,Transfer Case/4x4,Differential,Turbo/Supercharger,Roadside Coverage,Trip Interruption,Alternator,Starter,Solenoid Switch,Water Pump,Air Conditoning, Electrical,Seals & Gaskets, Wear & Tear.

 

Call us for more details

 

OMVIC Registered Dealer

UCDA Member

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.5L
L/100Km City: 11.7
L/100Km Hwy: 7.2
Safety Equipment
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • Brake assist
  • Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
  • Side-impact door beams
  • Dual-stage, multiple-threshold front airbags
  • Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
  • Rear camera
  • 3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
  • Tire pressure monitoring system
Interior Equipment
  • 8-passenger seating
  • Front cloth heated bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, active head restraints
  • Wide-mode adjustable 2nd row multi-functional centre seat w/walk-in feature
  • 3rd row 60/40 Magic Seat -inc: one-motion stowing feature
  • Removable center console
  • Front/second/third row floor mats
  • Tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: mounted audio & cruise controls
  • Tachometer
  • Instrumentation -inc: compass, outside temp display
  • 8" i-MID w/selector knob
  • Instrument panel-mounted shifter
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • Front pwr windows w/auto-up/down
  • 2nd row pwr windows
  • Programmable pwr door & tailgate locks
  • Remote entry system
  • HomeLink universal garage door opener
  • Cruise control
  • Remote fuel filler door release
  • Security alarm system
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration, humidity control, second row controls
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • Rear window defroster
  • 2nd row auto HVAC controls
  • Utility tray
  • Flip-up trash bag ring
  • (3) 12V pwr outlets
  • 3rd row 115V pwr outlet
  • (15) cup holders
  • Door-pocket storage bins
  • Coin holder
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • 2nd row integrated sunshades
  • 1st & 2nd row passenger-assist grips
  • Ambient console lighting
  • Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
  • 1st & 2nd row seatback pockets
  • Front bag hook
  • Cargo area bag hooks
Exterior Equipment
  • 17" alloy wheels
  • P235/65TR17 all-season tires
  • Compact spare tire (2011)
  • Roof rails (2011)
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Black rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
  • Front splash guards
  • Projector beam halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
  • Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors
  • Rear tinted glass
  • 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
  • Dual pwr sliding doors
  • Black side sill garnish
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Chrome tailgate varnish
Entertainment Equipment
  • 229-watt AM/FM/CD audio system -inc: MP3/WMA playback, 2GB CD-library, aux input jack, USB input, Bluetooth audio, (7) speakers w/subwoofer
  • Integrated glass antenna
  • Bilingual Bluetooth HandsFreeLink communication
  • Rear seat DVD entertainment system -inc: 9-inch display, remote, RCA video input, (2) headphone jacks, (2) wireless headsets w/surround sound
Mechanical Equipment
  • 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
  • Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
  • Active control engine mount system (ACM)
  • Drive-by-Wire throttle system
  • Direct ignition system
  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
  • Front wheel drive
  • Battery management system
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr ventilated front solid rear disc brakes
Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

