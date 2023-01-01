$11,995+ tax & licensing
519-268-7779
2011 Honda Odyssey
EX**EXECELLENT COND*8 PASS*231 HYW KMS*CERTIFIED*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
- Listing ID: 10504413
- Stock #: 12
- VIN: 5FNRL5H49BB501590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 231,552 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 HONDA ODYSSEY**EX**LOADED**GOLD IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**8 PASSENGER**HIGHWAY KMS 231**POWER SLIDING DOORS*POWER MIRRORS*AIR CONDITIONING*ALLOY WHEELS*BACKUP CAMERA*BREAK ASSIST*CRUISE CONTROL*DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL*STEERING WHEEL CONTROL*BLUETOOTH*ADVANCE OPTIONS*MUCH MORE**
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CERTIFIED $ 11995+TAX+LIC
ONE YEAR EXTENDED WARRANTY INCLUDED IN PRICE
$3000 PER CLAIM
$150 DEDUCTIBLE
Engine,Transmission,Transfer Case/4x4,Differential,Turbo/Supercharger,Roadside Coverage,Trip Interruption,Alternator,Starter,Solenoid Switch,Water Pump,Air Conditoning, Electrical,Seals & Gaskets, Wear & Tear.
Call us for more details
OMVIC Registered Dealer
UCDA Member
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.5L
L/100Km City: 11.7
L/100Km Hwy: 7.2
Safety Equipment
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
- Brake assist
- Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- Side-impact door beams
- Dual-stage, multiple-threshold front airbags
- Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
- Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
- Rear camera
- 3-point seat belts in all seating positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system
- Child-proof rear door locks
- 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
- Tire pressure monitoring system
- 8-passenger seating
- Front cloth heated bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, active head restraints
- Wide-mode adjustable 2nd row multi-functional centre seat w/walk-in feature
- 3rd row 60/40 Magic Seat -inc: one-motion stowing feature
- Removable center console
- Front/second/third row floor mats
- Tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: mounted audio & cruise controls
- Tachometer
- Instrumentation -inc: compass, outside temp display
- 8" i-MID w/selector knob
- Instrument panel-mounted shifter
- Maintenance Minder system
- Front pwr windows w/auto-up/down
- 2nd row pwr windows
- Programmable pwr door & tailgate locks
- Remote entry system
- HomeLink universal garage door opener
- Cruise control
- Remote fuel filler door release
- Security alarm system
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration, humidity control, second row controls
- Rear seat heater ducts
- Rear window defroster
- 2nd row auto HVAC controls
- Utility tray
- Flip-up trash bag ring
- (3) 12V pwr outlets
- 3rd row 115V pwr outlet
- (15) cup holders
- Door-pocket storage bins
- Coin holder
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- 2nd row integrated sunshades
- 1st & 2nd row passenger-assist grips
- Ambient console lighting
- Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
- 1st & 2nd row seatback pockets
- Front bag hook
- Cargo area bag hooks
- 17" alloy wheels
- P235/65TR17 all-season tires
- Compact spare tire (2011)
- Roof rails (2011)
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Black rear roofline spoiler w/integrated brakelight
- Front splash guards
- Projector beam halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
- Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors
- Rear tinted glass
- 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
- Dual pwr sliding doors
- Black side sill garnish
- Body-coloured door handles
- Chrome tailgate varnish
- 229-watt AM/FM/CD audio system -inc: MP3/WMA playback, 2GB CD-library, aux input jack, USB input, Bluetooth audio, (7) speakers w/subwoofer
- Integrated glass antenna
- Bilingual Bluetooth HandsFreeLink communication
- Rear seat DVD entertainment system -inc: 9-inch display, remote, RCA video input, (2) headphone jacks, (2) wireless headsets w/surround sound
- 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
- Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
- Active control engine mount system (ACM)
- Drive-by-Wire throttle system
- Direct ignition system
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
- Front wheel drive
- Battery management system
- MacPherson strut front suspension
- Multi-link double wishbone rear suspension
- Front stabilizer bar
- Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr ventilated front solid rear disc brakes
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
