2011 Honda Odyssey

Listing ID: 10504413

10504413 Stock #: 12

12 VIN: 5FNRL5H49BB501590

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 231,552 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection

