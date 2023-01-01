$6,495+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo w/1SA
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
519-268-7779
- Listing ID: 10088121
- Stock #: 9
- VIN: 1G1PF5SC2C7247008
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 249,390 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 CHEVY CRUZE l GAS SAVER l RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT l GOOD CONDITION l HWY KMS 249 l ICE COLD AC
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
Certified $ 6495+tax+lic
1 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
$750 Per Claim $100 Deductible
Financing Approval in Hour
Good/Bad/No Credit....
OMVIC Approved Dealership
UCDA Member
Call us for more details
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Call : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
