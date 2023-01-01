Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

249,390 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

  1. 1687288069
  2. 1687288089
  3. 1687288092
  4. 1687288091
  5. 1687288058
  6. 1687288085
  7. 1687288092
  8. 1687288073
  9. 1687288093
  10. 1687288092
  11. 1687288092
  12. 1687288092
  13. 1687288083
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
249,390KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10088121
  • Stock #: 9
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SC2C7247008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 249,390 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CHEVY CRUZE l GAS SAVER l RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT l  GOOD CONDITION l HWY KMS 249 l ICE COLD AC

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

Certified $ 6495+tax+lic

1 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

$750 Per Claim $100 Deductible 

Financing Approval in Hour

Good/Bad/No Credit....

 

OMVIC Approved Dealership

UCDA Member

 

 

Call us for more details 

 

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Call : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

 

Additional Information

Air Conditioning,ABS Brakes,Vehicle Anti-Theft System,Auto Dimming Mirrors,AM/FM Stereo,Bluetooth,CD Player,Center Arm Rest,Child-Safety Locks,Climate Control,Cloth Interior,Cruise Control,Cup Holder,Daytime Running Lights,Driver Side Airbag,Dual impact Airbags,Entertainment System,Folding Rear Seat,Keyless Entry,Leather Steering Wheels,Passenger Airbag,Power Locks,Power Mirrors,Power Steering,Power Windows,Rear Window Defroster,Remote Trunk Release,Satellite Radio,Security System,Tilt Steering,Tinted Glass,Low Tire Pressure Warning,Traction Control,Trip Odometer 

Thumbs up IconCertified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yam Global Auto Sales

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 249,390 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2005 Nissan Titan LE...
 278,106 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Taurus LTD...
 166,256 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Yam Global Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

Call Dealer

519-268-XXXX

(click to show)

519-268-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory