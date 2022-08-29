Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

135,606 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

RUN&DRIVE GREAT*LOW KMS 135*NO ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED*

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

RUN&DRIVE GREAT*LOW KMS 135*NO ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED*

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

135,606KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9286429
  • Stock #: 2
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SH5C7181753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,606 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CHEVY CRUZE l GAS SAVER l RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT l  GOOD CONDITION l LOW KMS 135 I NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX l ICE COLD AC

 

Certified $ 8495+tax+lic

 

OMVIC Approved Dealership

UCDA Member

Extended Warranty : Available

 

Call us for more details 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Call : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

 

Additional Information

Air Conditioning,ABS Brakes,Vehicle Anti-Theft System,Auto Dimming Mirrors,AM/FM Stereo,Bluetooth,CD Player,Center Arm Rest,Child-Safety Locks,Climate Control,Cloth Interior,Cruise Control,Cup Holder,Daytime Running Lights,Driver Side Airbag,Dual impact Airbags,Entertainment System,Folding Rear Seat,Keyless Entry,Leather Steering Wheels,Passenger Airbag,Power Locks,Power Mirrors,Power Steering,Power Windows,Rear Window Defroster,Remote Trunk Release,Satellite Radio,Security System,Tilt Steering,Tinted Glass,Low Tire Pressure Warning,Traction Control,Trip Odometer 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yam Global Auto Sales

2009 Honda Odyssey E...
 160,773 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry LE...
 151,083 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 120,131 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

Call Dealer

519-268-XXXX

(click to show)

519-268-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory