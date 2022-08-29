$8,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-268-7779
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
RUN&DRIVE GREAT*LOW KMS 135*NO ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
519-268-7779
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9286429
- Stock #: 2
- VIN: 1G1PC5SH5C7181753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,606 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 CHEVY CRUZE l GAS SAVER l RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT l GOOD CONDITION l LOW KMS 135 I NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX l ICE COLD AC
Certified $ 8495+tax+lic
OMVIC Approved Dealership
UCDA Member
Extended Warranty : Available
Call us for more details
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Call : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
Additional Information
Air Conditioning,ABS Brakes,Vehicle Anti-Theft System,Auto Dimming Mirrors,AM/FM Stereo,Bluetooth,CD Player,Center Arm Rest,Child-Safety Locks,Climate Control,Cloth Interior,Cruise Control,Cup Holder,Daytime Running Lights,Driver Side Airbag,Dual impact Airbags,Entertainment System,Folding Rear Seat,Keyless Entry,Leather Steering Wheels,Passenger Airbag,Power Locks,Power Mirrors,Power Steering,Power Windows,Rear Window Defroster,Remote Trunk Release,Satellite Radio,Security System,Tilt Steering,Tinted Glass,Low Tire Pressure Warning,Traction Control,Trip Odometer
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.