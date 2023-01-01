Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

118,169 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo*Runs Great*118 Kms*No Accident*Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo*Runs Great*118 Kms*No Accident*Certified

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

  1. 1680042181
  2. 1680042180
  3. 1680042181
  4. 1680042180
  5. 1680042180
  6. 1680042180
  7. 1680042180
  8. 1680042180
  9. 1680041209
  10. 1680042180
  11. 1680042180
  12. 1680042180
  13. 1680042180
  14. 1680042180
  15. 1680042180
  16. 1680042180
  17. 1680042180
  18. 1680042180
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,169KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9773401
  • Stock #: 4
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SC5C7338676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,169 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CHEVY CRUZE l GAS SAVER l RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT l  GOOD CONDITION l LOW KMS 118 I NO ACCIDENTS l REMOTE START l CLEAN CARFAX l ICE COLD AC

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

Certified $ 9995+tax+lic

Extended Warranty : Available

 

OMVIC Approved Dealership

UCDA Member

 

 

Call us for more details 

 

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Call : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

 

Additional Information

Air Conditioning,ABS Brakes,Vehicle Anti-Theft System,Auto Dimming Mirrors,AM/FM Stereo,Bluetooth,CD Player,Center Arm Rest,Child-Safety Locks,Climate Control,Cloth Interior,Cruise Control,Cup Holder,Daytime Running Lights,Driver Side Airbag,Dual impact Airbags,Entertainment System,Folding Rear Seat,Keyless Entry,Leather Steering Wheels,Passenger Airbag,Power Locks,Power Mirrors,Power Steering,Power Windows,Rear Window Defroster,Remote Trunk Release,Satellite Radio,Security System,Tilt Steering,Tinted Glass,Low Tire Pressure Warning,Traction Control,Trip Odometer 

Thumbs up IconCertified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yam Global Auto Sales

2006 Volkswagen Jett...
 167,046 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 118,169 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 176,467 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Yam Global Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

Call Dealer

519-268-XXXX

(click to show)

519-268-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory