Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Accord

191,873 KM

Details Description Features

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

705-500-4319

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Accord

2012 Honda Accord

EX-L**Auto**Clean Certified**Fully Loaded Nav**

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Accord

EX-L**Auto**Clean Certified**Fully Loaded Nav**

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

705-500-4319

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

191,873KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8095030
  • Stock #: 4
  • VIN: 1HGCP2F86CA802635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,873 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Accord EX-L fully loaded top of the line, full power options leather interior with navigation, 4 Cylinder good on Gas, Sunroof, bluetooth, heated seats.

Call us for more details.

Contact :705-500-4319

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yam Global Auto Sales

2005 Toyota Corolla ...
 178,715 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Sienna S...
 275,291 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic

Email Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

Call Dealer

705-500-XXXX

(click to show)

705-500-4319

Alternate Numbers
226-504-8112
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory