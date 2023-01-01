Menu
2012 Honda Civic

139,209 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX*4 CYL*EXC CONDITION*139 LOW KMS*NO ACCIDENT*CER

2012 Honda Civic

LX*4 CYL*EXC CONDITION*139 LOW KMS*NO ACCIDENT*CER

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,209KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10340556
  • Stock #: 5
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F4XCH105916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,209 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Civic-LX**4 Cylinder*Excellent Condition*Low Kms 139*No Accidents*Power Doors*Power Mirrors*A/C*Bluetooth*Cruise Control*Keyless Entry*Two Sets of Keys*Two Sets of tyres* Buy with Confidence  Certified $ 12995+tax+lic1 Year Extended Warranty Included in Price$750 Per Claim$100 DeductibleCovers : Engine, Transmission,4x4/AWD, Differential, Trip Interruption, Towing.  Engine: 4 Cylinder
L/100Km City: 7.2
L/100Km Hwy: 5.4
Safety Equipment
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • Brake assist
  • Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
  • Side-impact door beams
  • Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
  • Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • Front & rear side curtain airbags
  • 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • Emergency trunk release
  • Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Interior Equipment
  • Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, adjustable head restraints
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: adjustable rear head restraints
  • Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage
  • Driver footrest
  • Front & rear floor mats
  • Tilt & telescopic steering column
  • Illuminated steering wheel-mounted controls -inc: cruise controls, audio controls, phone controls, i-MID controls
  • 2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
  • Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, customizeable settings for door locks, interior lights, language, screen colour, wallpaper
  • Headlights-on reminder
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, driver illuminated controls
  • Pwr door locks w/auto-lock feature, driver illuminated controls
  • Cruise control
  • Remote fuel filler door release
  • Remote trunk release w/lock
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
  • Security system w/remote entry
  • Air conditioning w/air filtration system
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front cup holders
  • (1) 12V pwr outlet
  • Front & rear door pocket storage bins
  • Dual vanity mirrors
  • Front map lights
  • Cargo area light
Exterior Equipment
  • Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
  • Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
  • Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
  • Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
  • 2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • 15" steel wheels w/full covers
  • P195/65HR15 all-season tires
Entertainment Equipment
  • 160-watt AM/FM/CD audio system -inc: (4) speakers, MP3/WMA playback capability, aux input jack, speed-sensitive volume control
  • USB audio interface
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
  • Integrated glass antenna
Mechanical Equipment
  • 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
  • Aluminum-alloy engine block
  • Drive-by-wire throttle system
  • Eco Assist system
  • 5-speed manual transmission
  • Front wheel drive
  • Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
  • Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

