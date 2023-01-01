$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
LX*4 CYL*EXC CONDITION*139 LOW KMS*NO ACCIDENT*CER
Location
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
139,209KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10340556
- Stock #: 5
- VIN: 2HGFB2F4XCH105916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,209 KM
Vehicle Description
L/100Km City: 7.2
L/100Km Hwy: 5.4
Safety Equipment
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
- Brake assist
- Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- Side-impact door beams
- Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
- Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
- Front & rear side curtain airbags
- 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
- Child-proof rear door locks
- Emergency trunk release
- Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
- Cloth reclining front bucket seats -inc: driver seat manual height adjustment, adjustable head restraints
- 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: adjustable rear head restraints
- Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage
- Driver footrest
- Front & rear floor mats
- Tilt & telescopic steering column
- Illuminated steering wheel-mounted controls -inc: cruise controls, audio controls, phone controls, i-MID controls
- 2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
- Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, customizeable settings for door locks, interior lights, language, screen colour, wallpaper
- Headlights-on reminder
- Maintenance Minder system
- Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, driver illuminated controls
- Pwr door locks w/auto-lock feature, driver illuminated controls
- Cruise control
- Remote fuel filler door release
- Remote trunk release w/lock
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Security system w/remote entry
- Air conditioning w/air filtration system
- Rear seat heater ducts
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Front cup holders
- (1) 12V pwr outlet
- Front & rear door pocket storage bins
- Dual vanity mirrors
- Front map lights
- Cargo area light
- Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
- Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
- Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
- Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
- 2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
- Body-coloured door handles
- 15" steel wheels w/full covers
- P195/65HR15 all-season tires
- 160-watt AM/FM/CD audio system -inc: (4) speakers, MP3/WMA playback capability, aux input jack, speed-sensitive volume control
- USB audio interface
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
- Integrated glass antenna
- 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
- Aluminum-alloy engine block
- Drive-by-wire throttle system
- Eco Assist system
- 5-speed manual transmission
- Front wheel drive
- Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
- Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
