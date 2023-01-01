$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-268-7779
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE**EXCELLENT CONDITION*170 KMS*NO ACCIDENT*CERT
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
519-268-7779
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9457261
- Stock #: 1
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3DR740426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 170,844 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE** EXCELLENT CONDITION**DRIVES GREAT**170 LOW KMS**NO ACCIDENT** SERVICE AT CHRYSLER DEALERSHIP**
Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Sliding doors, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Carfax provided upon sale. Engine: 3.6 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel- Interior Colour: Black- Exterior Colour: White-Front Wheel Drive· Automatic Transmission.
Certiifed $ 9995+taxes+lic
Financing available Good Credit/Bad Credit/No Credit Same day Approval
Extended Warranty available
OMVIC Approved dealership
UCDA Member, by with confidence.
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell/Text : 705-500-4319
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6LL/100Km City: 12.2
L/100Km Hwy: 7.9
Safety Equipment
- Electronic stability control
- Advanced multi-stage front air bags
- Front supplemental side air bags
- Side curtain air bags for all rows
- Driver knee-bolster air bag
- Rear child safety locks
- LATCH ready child seat anchor system
- Tire pressure monitor warning lamp
- Tire pressure monitoring sensor
- Dual note electric horn
- 2nd row bench seat
- Front premium cloth bucket seats
- Manual adjust seats
- Active head restraints
- Carpet flooring
- Black sill applique
- Tilt/telescopic steering wheel
- Instrument cluster w/tachometer
- Outside temp display
- Lower instrument panel cubby bin
- Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch
- Pwr locks
- Keyless entry w/immobilizer
- Cruise control
- Air conditioning w/dual zone temp control
- Air filter
- Rear window defroster
- Dual glove boxes
- 12V auxiliary pwr outlet
- 12V DC front & rear pwr outlets
- Front overhead console
- Observation mirror
- Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
- Front passenger assist handles
- B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
- 2nd row overhead assist handles
- Front courtesy/map lamps
- Rear dome lamp
- Liftgate flood lamp
- Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
- LH rear quarter storage bin
- 17" steel wheels w/wheel covers
- P225/65R17 touring BSW tires
- Compact spare tire
- Tire carrier winch
- Body-colour fascias
- Accent bodyside mouldings
- Belt mouldings
- Black/bright grille
- Halogen quad headlamps
- Headlamp time-delay off
- Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
- Tinted glass windows
- Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
- Rear window wiper/washer
- Left manual sliding door w/glass
- Right manual sliding door w/glass
- Black door handles
- Uconnect 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 player
- Audio input jack for mobile devices
- (4) speakers
- Fixed long mast antenna
- Steering wheel audio controls
- 3.6L VVT V6 engine
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, AutoStick
- Engine block heater
- Front wheel drive
- Engine oil cooler
- HD transmission oil cooler
- HD engine cooling
- HD radiator
- 730-amp maintenance-free battery
- 160-amp alternator
- Tip start
- Touring suspension
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.