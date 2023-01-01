Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

170,844 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE**EXCELLENT CONDITION*170 KMS*NO ACCIDENT*CERT

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE**EXCELLENT CONDITION*170 KMS*NO ACCIDENT*CERT

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,844KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9457261
  • Stock #: 1
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3DR740426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,844 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE** EXCELLENT CONDITION**DRIVES GREAT**170 LOW KMS**NO ACCIDENT** SERVICE AT CHRYSLER DEALERSHIP**

Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Sliding doors, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Carfax provided upon sale. Engine: 3.6 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel- Interior Colour: Black- Exterior Colour: White-Front Wheel Drive· Automatic Transmission.

 

Certiifed $ 9995+taxes+lic

Financing available Good Credit/Bad Credit/No Credit Same day Approval

Extended Warranty available

 

 

OMVIC Approved dealership

UCDA Member, by with confidence.

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell/Text : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L

L/100Km City: 12.2
L/100Km Hwy: 7.9
Safety Equipment
  • Electronic stability control
  • Advanced multi-stage front air bags
  • Front supplemental side air bags
  • Side curtain air bags for all rows
  • Driver knee-bolster air bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • LATCH ready child seat anchor system
  • Tire pressure monitor warning lamp
  • Tire pressure monitoring sensor
  • Dual note electric horn
Interior Equipment
  • 2nd row bench seat
  • Front premium cloth bucket seats
  • Manual adjust seats
  • Active head restraints
  • Carpet flooring
  • Black sill applique
  • Tilt/telescopic steering wheel
  • Instrument cluster w/tachometer
  • Outside temp display
  • Lower instrument panel cubby bin
  • Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch
  • Pwr locks
  • Keyless entry w/immobilizer
  • Cruise control
  • Air conditioning w/dual zone temp control
  • Air filter
  • Rear window defroster
  • Dual glove boxes
  • 12V auxiliary pwr outlet
  • 12V DC front & rear pwr outlets
  • Front overhead console
  • Observation mirror
  • Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
  • Front passenger assist handles
  • B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
  • 2nd row overhead assist handles
  • Front courtesy/map lamps
  • Rear dome lamp
  • Liftgate flood lamp
  • Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
  • LH rear quarter storage bin
Exterior Equipment
  • 17" steel wheels w/wheel covers
  • P225/65R17 touring BSW tires
  • Compact spare tire
  • Tire carrier winch
  • Body-colour fascias
  • Accent bodyside mouldings
  • Belt mouldings
  • Black/bright grille
  • Halogen quad headlamps
  • Headlamp time-delay off
  • Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
  • Tinted glass windows
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
  • Rear window wiper/washer
  • Left manual sliding door w/glass
  • Right manual sliding door w/glass
  • Black door handles
Entertainment Equipment
  • Uconnect 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 player
  • Audio input jack for mobile devices
  • (4) speakers
  • Fixed long mast antenna
  • Steering wheel audio controls
Mechanical Equipment
  • 3.6L VVT V6 engine
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, AutoStick
  • Engine block heater
  • Front wheel drive
  • Engine oil cooler
  • HD transmission oil cooler
  • HD engine cooling
  • HD radiator
  • 730-amp maintenance-free battery
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Tip start
  • Touring suspension
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

