$10,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-268-7779
2013 Honda Civic
Touring*Auto*Runs Great*Leather*Nav*Certified
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,495
- Listing ID: 9375097
- Stock #: 6
- VIN: 2HGFB2F75DH102336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 238,868 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Honda Civic Touring l 4 Cylinder l Auto l Black Leather Interior l Navigation l Back up Camera l Sunroof l 2 Sets of Tires Winter & All Season l Alloy Wheels l Heated Seats l Power Seats l Power Mirrors l 2 Sets of Keys.
Certified $ 10495 + tax + lic
Buy with Confidence
5 Star Rating
We take care of our customers
OMVIC Approved Dealership
UCDA Member Registered
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
Engine: 4Additional Options
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Rear Window Defrost
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Power Steering
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- AM/FM Radio
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Alloy Wheels
- Power Door Locks
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Warranty Available
- Winter Tires
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Daytime Running Lights
- Brake Assist
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- Stability Control
- MP3 Player
- Aluminum Wheels
- Navigation System
- Warranty Included
- Climate Control
- Satellite Radio
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Back-Up Camera
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Power Driver Seat
- Child Safety Locks
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Bench Seat
- Temporary spare tire
- Keyless Start
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Bluetooth Connection
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Sun/Moonroof
Vehicle Features
