2013 Honda Civic

238,868 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Touring*Auto*Runs Great*Leather*Nav*Certified

2013 Honda Civic

Touring*Auto*Runs Great*Leather*Nav*Certified

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

238,868KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9375097
  • Stock #: 6
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F75DH102336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,868 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Civic Touring l 4 Cylinder l Auto l Black Leather Interior l Navigation l Back up Camera l Sunroof l 2 Sets of Tires Winter & All Season l Alloy Wheels l Heated Seats l Power Seats l Power Mirrors l 2 Sets of Keys.

 

Certified $ 10495 + tax + lic

Buy with Confidence 

5 Star Rating 

We take care of our customers

 

OMVIC Approved Dealership

UCDA Member Registered

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 


Engine: 4Additional Options
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Power Steering
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Power Door Locks
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Warranty Available
  • Winter Tires
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Brake Assist
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Stability Control
  • MP3 Player
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Warranty Included
  • Climate Control
  • Satellite Radio
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Keyless Start
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Sun/Moonroof

Show less 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

