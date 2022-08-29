$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
JETTA**CLEAN DRIVE GREAT* 120 LOW KMS*NO ACCIDENT*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9270853
- Stock #: 7
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJXDM282876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,131 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 VW Jetta Trendline+ 4 Cylinder Good on Gas 2.0L | 120 Low KMS l No Accidents | 2 Sets of Keys | A/C Cold | Power Windows & Lock | Bluetooth | AUX | AM & FM | Cloth Interior | Cruise Control | Airbag | ABS | Traction Control
CERTIFIED $$$ 12995 + tax
NO HIDDEN FEE OR CHARGES
OMVIC Registered Dealer
UCDA Member
Financing Option available
Extended Warranty Aftermarket Available
Call us for more details
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
web : yamglobalautosales.com
Vehicle Features
