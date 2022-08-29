2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 1 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9270853

9270853 Stock #: 7

7 VIN: 3VW2K7AJXDM282876

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 120,131 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

