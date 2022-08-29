Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

120,131 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

JETTA**CLEAN DRIVE GREAT* 120 LOW KMS*NO ACCIDENT*

JETTA**CLEAN DRIVE GREAT* 120 LOW KMS*NO ACCIDENT*

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,131KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9270853
  • Stock #: 7
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJXDM282876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,131 KM

Vehicle Description

2013  VW Jetta Trendline+ 4 Cylinder Good on Gas 2.0L | 120 Low KMS l  No Accidents | 2 Sets of Keys | A/C Cold | Power Windows & Lock | Bluetooth | AUX | AM & FM | Cloth Interior | Cruise Control | Airbag | ABS | Traction Control 

 

CERTIFIED $$$ 12995 + tax 

NO HIDDEN FEE OR CHARGES

 

OMVIC Registered Dealer 

UCDA Member

Financing Option available

Extended Warranty Aftermarket Available

 

Call us for more details 

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

