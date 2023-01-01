$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-268-7779
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
2.0 TDI *AUTO*DIESEL*COMFORTLINE*CERTIFIED*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
519-268-7779
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9453577
- Stock #: 10
- VIN: 3VWDL7AJ5DM380087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,217 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Jetta TDI*COMFORTLINE*CLEAN DRIVES GREAT*LOW KMS 166*SERVICE AT VW DEALERSHIP*
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CERTIFIED $ 11995+tax+lic
No Hidden fee or charges
OMVIC Registered Dealer
UCDA Member
We Finance Good Credit/Bad Credit/No Credit Same day Approval
Extended Warranty available
Call or book an appointment
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
Additional Information
Anti-Lock Brakes;Driver Air Bag;Fog Lights;Passenger Air Bag;Security System;Side Air Bag;Traction Control;Heated Mirrors;Power Mirrors;Power Windows;Rear Window Defrost;Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Keyless Entry;Power Steering;Tilt Steering Wheel;AM/FM Radio;Bucket Seats;Heated Seats;Alloy Wheels;Power Door Locks;Sunroof / Moonroof;Winter Tires;4-Wheel Disc Brakes;Brake Assist;CD Player;Trip Computer;Stability Control;Aluminum Wheels;Bluetooth;Steering Wheel Audio Controls;Wheel Locks;Cloth Seats;Pass-Through Rear Seat;Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers;Driver Vanity Mirror;Passenger Vanity Mirror;Remote Trunk Release;Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror;Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror;Child Safety Locks;Rear Head Air Bag;Turbocharged;Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors;Mirror Memory;Power Seats;Rear Bench Seat;Power Outlet;Temporary spare tire;Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode;Front Head Air Bag;Driver Adjustable Lumbar;Passenger Adjustable Lumbar;Rear Side Air Bag;Passenger Air Bag Sensor;Heated Front Seat(s);Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.