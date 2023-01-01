Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

166,217 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2.0 TDI *AUTO*DIESEL*COMFORTLINE*CERTIFIED*

2.0 TDI *AUTO*DIESEL*COMFORTLINE*CERTIFIED*

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,217KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9453577
  • Stock #: 10
  • VIN: 3VWDL7AJ5DM380087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,217 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Jetta TDI*COMFORTLINE*CLEAN DRIVES GREAT*LOW KMS 166*SERVICE AT VW DEALERSHIP*

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

CERTIFIED $ 11995+tax+lic

No Hidden fee or charges

 

OMVIC Registered Dealer

UCDA Member

We Finance Good Credit/Bad Credit/No Credit Same day Approval 

Extended Warranty available

 

Call or book an appointment 

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

 

Additional Information

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

