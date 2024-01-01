Menu
2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT** EXCELLENT CONDITION**DRIVES GOOD**7 PASSENGER**257 HWY KMS**ONE OWNER**NO ACCIDENT**CLEAN CARFAX** 2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT** EXCELLENT CONDITION**DRIVES GOOD**7 PASSENGER**257 HWY KMS**ONE OWNER**NO ACCIDENT**CLEAN CARFAX** Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Sliding doors, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Carfax provided upon sale.  Engine: 3.6 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel- Interior Color: Black : Exterior Color: Red -Front Wheel Drive· Automatic Transmission.  Price $ 5495+taxes+lic  OMVIC Approved dealership UCDA Member, by with confidence Yam Global Auto Sales 4576 Dundas Street E Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0 Off : 519-268-7779 Cell : 705-500-4319 Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com Web : yamglobalautosales.com Sold As Is This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Sold As Is This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. 257,330 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

257,330KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8ER109365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 257,330 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT** EXCELLENT CONDITION**DRIVES GOOD**7 PASSENGER**257 HWY KMS**ONE OWNER**NO ACCIDENT**CLEAN CARFAX**Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Sliding doors, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Carfax provided upon sale.

 

Engine: 3.6 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel- Interior Color: Black : Exterior Color: Red -Front Wheel Drive· Automatic Transmission.

 

Price $ 5495+taxes+lic

 

 

 OMVIC Approved dealership

UCDA Member, by with confidence

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

