$5,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT*EXC COND*257HWY KMS*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT*EXC COND*257HWY KMS*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
519-268-7779
Sold As Is
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 257,330 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT** EXCELLENT CONDITION**DRIVES GOOD**7 PASSENGER**257 HWY KMS**ONE OWNER**NO ACCIDENT**CLEAN CARFAX**Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Sliding doors, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Carfax provided upon sale.
Engine: 3.6 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel- Interior Color: Black : Exterior Color: Red -Front Wheel Drive· Automatic Transmission.
Price $ 5495+taxes+lic
OMVIC Approved dealership
UCDA Member, by with confidence
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
Thumbs up IconSold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Read Less
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Yam Global Auto Sales
Email Yam Global Auto Sales
Yam Global Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-268-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-268-7779