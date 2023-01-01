$10,495+ tax & licensing
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Yam Global Auto Sales
519-268-7779
2014 Hyundai Accent
GL*Auto*1.6L*4 Cyl*Exc Cond*166 Low Kms*No Acc*Cer
Location
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
166,065KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10634670
- Stock #: 6
- VIN: KMHCT4AE4EU613028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,065 KM
Vehicle Description
L/100Km City: 7.6
L/100Km Hwy: 5.2
Safety Equipment
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- Side Impact Beams
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Front Bucket Seats w/Warmers -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, adjustable front active head restraints, deluxe centre console w/armrest, 2 driver's seat dual height adjustments, 2 sliding and reclining adjustments and passenger side seatback pocket
- Driver Seat
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Power Rear Windows
- Front Cupholder
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Manual Air Conditioning
- Glove Box
- Driver Foot Rest
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Urethane Gear Shifter Material
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Woven Cloth Seating Surfaces
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
- Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Front Map Lights
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cargo Space Lights
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Power Door Locks
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Trip Computer
- Digital/Analog Appearance
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Immobilizer
- Perimeter Alarm
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Air Filtration
- Wheels: 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
- Tires: P175/70TR14 -inc: low rolling resistant Silica
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Clearcoat Paint
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Light Tinted Glass
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Grille w/Chrome Bar
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172 watts, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, 4 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers, 2 rear speakers located lower panel) and 2 tweeters
- Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
- Integrated Roof Antenna
- Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter
- Front-Wheel Drive
- 2.94 Axle Ratio
- 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 90 Amp Alternator
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- 43 L Fuel Tank
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
