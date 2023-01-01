$12,495+ tax & licensing
519-268-7779
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GL*EXCELLENT CONDITION*ONE OWNER*NO ACCIDENT*165K*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,495
- Listing ID: 10186245
- Stock #: 1
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE4EH493994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,332 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 HYUNDAI ELENTRA*GL*EXCELLENT CONDITION*165 KMS*ONE OWNER*NO ACCIDENTS*1 YEAR EXTENDED WARRANTY*
Power windows l Power Mirrors l Heated Seats l Cruise Control l A/C l Power Lock l Keyless Entry l Two Sets of Keys l Two Sets of Tires I AM/FM Radio l
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
Selling Price $ 12495+tax+lic
1 Year Extended Warranty Included
Per Claim $750.00
Deductable $100
Financing Approval in Hour Good/Bad/No Credit.....
OMVIC Registered Dealer
UCDA Member
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
Web : yamglobalautosales.com
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.8L
L/100Km City: 7.2
L/100Km Hwy: 5.2
Safety Equipment
- Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
- Brake assist
- Shift interlock system
- Vehicle stability management (VSM)
- Electronic stability control (ESC) w/traction control system (TCS)
- Smart pedal
- Body-side reinforcements
- Front & rear crumple zones
- Driver & front passenger advanced airbags
- Occupant classification system (OCS)
- Front & rear side-curtain airbags
- Front side-impact airbags
- 3-point front seatbelts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pretensioners
- 3-point rear seatbelts
- Child safety rear door locks
- Pwr window lockout
- Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
- Emergency trunk release
- Energy-absorbing steering column
- Premium cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/height adjustment, 4-way adjustable passenger seat, adjustable headrests
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holders, (3) adjustable headrests
- Seat folding release in trunk
- Centre console w/storage -inc: fixed armrest, (2) cup holders
- Needle punch floor carpeting
- Front & rear floor mats
- Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: cruise controls, audio controls, Bluetooth controls
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, external temp, trip odometer, digital clock, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp
- Active Eco indicator
- Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time
- Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake, brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open
- Engine immobilizer
- Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down
- Pwr door locks -inc: two-turn unlock
- Remote keyless entry -inc: panic alarm
- Cruise control
- Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, hood, trunk
- Alarm system
- Air conditioning
- Cabin air filter
- Rear seat heater ducts
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- (2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
- Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
- Lighting -inc: cargo area, dome w/delay, front map lights
- Front passenger seatback pocket
- Rear coat hanger
- Dual sunvisor vanity mirrors
- (3) assist grips
- Sunglass holder
- Mechanical Equipment
- 1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lockup torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode
- Front wheel drive
- 90-amp alternator
- 48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, twin-tube gas shocks
- Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks
- Front stabilizer bar
- Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
- Pwr front & rear disc brakes
