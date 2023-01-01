Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

165,332 KM

Details

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yam Global Auto Sales

519-268-7779

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL*EXCELLENT CONDITION*ONE OWNER*NO ACCIDENT*165K*

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL*EXCELLENT CONDITION*ONE OWNER*NO ACCIDENT*165K*

Location

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

165,332KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10186245
  • Stock #: 1
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE4EH493994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,332 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 HYUNDAI ELENTRA*GL*EXCELLENT CONDITION*165 KMS*ONE OWNER*NO ACCIDENTS*1 YEAR EXTENDED WARRANTY*

Power windows l Power Mirrors l Heated Seats l Cruise Control l A/C l Power Lock l Keyless Entry l Two Sets of Keys l Two Sets of Tires I AM/FM Radio l 

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

Selling Price $ 12495+tax+lic

1 Year Extended Warranty Included

Per Claim $750.00

Deductable $100

Financing Approval in Hour Good/Bad/No Credit.....



OMVIC Registered Dealer

UCDA Member

 

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas Street E

Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0

Off : 519-268-7779

Cell : 705-500-4319

Email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com

Web : yamglobalautosales.com

 

 

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.8L
L/100Km City: 7.2
L/100Km Hwy: 5.2
Safety Equipment
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
  • Brake assist
  • Shift interlock system
  • Vehicle stability management (VSM)
  • Electronic stability control (ESC) w/traction control system (TCS)
  • Smart pedal
  • Body-side reinforcements
  • Front & rear crumple zones
  • Driver & front passenger advanced airbags
  • Occupant classification system (OCS)
  • Front & rear side-curtain airbags
  • Front side-impact airbags
  • 3-point front seatbelts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pretensioners
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Pwr window lockout
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
  • Emergency trunk release
  • Energy-absorbing steering column
Interior Equipment
  • Premium cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/height adjustment, 4-way adjustable passenger seat, adjustable headrests
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holders, (3) adjustable headrests
  • Seat folding release in trunk
  • Centre console w/storage -inc: fixed armrest, (2) cup holders
  • Needle punch floor carpeting
  • Front & rear floor mats
  • Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: cruise controls, audio controls, Bluetooth controls
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, external temp, trip odometer, digital clock, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp
  • Active Eco indicator
  • Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time
  • Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, battery charge, door ajar, airbag, seatbelt, low fuel, parking brake, brake fluid, check engine, ESC, ABS, trunk lid open
  • Engine immobilizer
  • Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down
  • Pwr door locks -inc: two-turn unlock
  • Remote keyless entry -inc: panic alarm
  • Cruise control
  • Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, hood, trunk
  • Alarm system
  • Air conditioning
  • Cabin air filter
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • (2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
  • Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
  • Lighting -inc: cargo area, dome w/delay, front map lights
  • Front passenger seatback pocket
  • Rear coat hanger
  • Dual sunvisor vanity mirrors
  • (3) assist grips
  • Sunglass holder
  • Mechanical Equipment
  • 1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lockup torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode
  • Front wheel drive
  • 90-amp alternator
  • 48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, twin-tube gas shocks
  • Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
  • Pwr front & rear disc brakes
Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yam Global Auto Sales

Yam Global Auto Sales

4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

519-268-7779

