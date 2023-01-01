$6,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0 TDI DSG Trendline+*Clean Drives Good*
Location
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas St, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0
519-268-7779
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 281,285 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 VW Jetta Trendline+*Diesel*Runs and Drive Good*New Breaks and Routers*Safety Inspection Completed* 4 Cylinder Good on Gas 2.0L | 281 HWY KMS l Sunroof I 2 Sets of Keys | A/C Cold | Power Windows & Lock | Bluetooth | Heated Seats I AUX | AM & FM | Cloth Interior | Cruise Control | Airbag | ABS | Traction Control
SELLING $$$ 6495+tax+lic
NO HIDDEN FEE OR CHARGES
OMVIC Registered Dealer
UCDA Member
Financing available Good Credit/Bad Credit/No Credit-Same day Approval
Call us for more details
Yam Global Auto Sales
4576 Dundas Street E
Thorndale Ontario N0M2P0
Off : 519-268-7779
Cell : 705-500-4319
email : yamglobalautosales@gmail.com
web : yamglobalautosales.com
Vehicle Features
