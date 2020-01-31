Menu
2005 Bentley Continental

GT

2005 Bentley Continental

GT

Location

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4658034
  • VIN: SCBCR63W05C025883
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
12-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

* No Accident *

Bentley Continental GT DOHC 48 Valve EFI Twin Turbocharged W12 ALL Wheel Drive.

All Serviced By Bentley Dealer

Silver / Black Leatehr Int,

Navigation ,Power Seats,Ventilated Seats,Alloy Wheels.

Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra.

Tel:905-597-6090

E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com

Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5

Visit Us @ http://www.mtmautohaus.com/

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Lumbar Support
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Cell Phone Hookup
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

