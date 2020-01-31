2005 Bentley Continental

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

* No Accident * Bentley Continental GT DOHC 48 Valve EFI Twin Turbocharged W12 ALL Wheel Drive. All Serviced By Bentley Dealer Silver / Black Leatehr Int, Navigation ,Power Seats,Ventilated Seats,Alloy Wheels. Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra. Tel:905-597-6090 E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5 Visit Us @ http://www.mtmautohaus.com/

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

CD Changer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Lumbar Support

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor Suspension Air Suspension Powertrain High Output

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Navigation System

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Cell Phone Hookup

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

