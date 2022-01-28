$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Dodge Ram 2500
Laramie
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
1,530,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8233653
- Stock #: JP307A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 1,530,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4dr Quad Cab 140.5" WB 4WD Laramie, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Diesel I6 5.9L/360
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Chrome Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8