2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

102,000 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

MTM Autohaus

905-597-6090

2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL 55 AMG Roadster

2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL 55 AMG Roadster

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5389805
  • VIN: WDBSK74F66F110162

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter Siver
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mercedes Benz SL55 AMG 5.5L V8 KOMPRESSOR SUPERCHARGED ENGINE& 493 HP
Pewter Silver /Cream Leather Int.
Keyless Go,Push Start,Paddle Shifters, Navigation.Power Seats ,Cooled & Heated Seats,Memory Seats,Dual Climate Control,Alloy Wheels ,Traction Control.
Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra.
Tel:905-597-6090
E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com
Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5
Visit Us @ http://www.mtmautohaus.com/

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MTM Autohaus

MTM Autohaus

361 John St, Thornhill, ON L3T 5W5

905-597-6090

