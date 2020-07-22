Menu
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK350

108,000 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
CLK 350 * Convertible

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5389796

108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Silver / Black Leather Int.
Power Seats,Alloy Wheels.
Certified Included ,Sales Tax & Licensing Extra.
Tel:905-597-6090
E-mail:mtmautohaus@yahoo.com
Address:361 John Street, Thornhill, Ontario L3T-5W5
Visit Us @ http://www.mtmautohaus.com/

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Security System
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available

