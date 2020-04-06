Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Toyota Camry

HYBRID 4-door Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Camry

HYBRID 4-door Sedan

Location

Acura Of North Toronto

7064 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V7

905-882-9660

  1. 4861464
  2. 4861464
  3. 4861464
  4. 4861464
  5. 4861464
  6. 4861464
  7. 4861464
  8. 4861464
  9. 4861464
  10. 4861464
  11. 4861464
  12. 4861464
  13. 4861464
  14. 4861464
  15. 4861464
  16. 4861464
  17. 4861464
  18. 4861464
  19. 4861464
  20. 4861464
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,036KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4861464
  • Stock #: P5509A
  • VIN: 4T1BB46K57U011030
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Bluetooth voice command, SMART KEY ENTRY with Push Button Start, Heated Side Mirrors ,Leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, JBL Audio System and much more. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Ask us for live video walkaround and mobile test drive program.All our vehicles are mandatory to go through high quality, rigorous, cosmetic and mechanical inspection before we deliver you the vehicle.Financing options are available. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Acura of North Toronto is proud to service our clients for the past 25 years and is the #1 Volume Acura Certified Pre-Owned Dealership in the country! All of our vehicles are Carproof Verified. We are located on Yonge just north of Steeles Ave. (North-West Corner). We are here to find you the right car. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Have a trade? That's GREAT!!! We need your car!! Regardless of Year, Make, Model and Mileage! We pay the highest value for all trades!! Call us today to book your free complimentary appraisal______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Shop us first to save time or shop us last for peace of mind. Either way, you are guaranteed the best service and price! Call us today to schedule a test drive!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • CD Changer
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Acura Of North Toronto

2007 Toyota Camry HY...
 141,036 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 149,572 KM
$15,785 + tax & lic
2019 Acura MDX Tech ...
 15,165 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
Acura Of North Toronto

Acura Of North Toronto

7064 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-882-XXXX

(click to show)

905-882-9660

Send A Message